New Art City Theatre Accepting Submissions For Inaugural Playwright's Festival

New Art City Theatre (NACT), a Ventura, California pioneering theatre company dedicated to the development of new theatrical works, is accepting original plays and musicals from playwrights for NACT's inaugural playwright's festival to be held in April 2024. Submissions will be accepted beginning October 31 through November 30.

Submissions must be full-length plays or musicals (two acts or at least a 75-minute one act). Projects must not be published or have received any fully produced productions, either amateur or professional. Submissions will be reviewed by the NACT reading team comprised of theatre professionals and community volunteers. Up to four plays/musicals will be selected from the entries. Selected writers will receive a stipend and an opportunity to engage in a week-long residency, collaborating with professional directors, actors, and dramaturges. At the end of the week, all projects will be presented to live audiences who will provide positive and structured feedback.

"It's a place where talent meets opportunity," adds NACT cofounder Beverly Ward, "There are no rules or magic formulas when it comes to creating compelling theatre. It's all about getting the opportunities, trusting your instincts, and getting good feedback from colleagues and audiences along the way."

NACT was founded in 2023 by theatre veterans Kirby and Beverly Ward to be a creative haven for playwrights and artists from across the country. Located in the beachside community of Ventura, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, the founders hope to bring a fresh breeze of creativity to the theatre scene.

The Wards have graced stages on and Off-Broadway, London's West End, and numerous National Tours. Their performances in Crazy For You netted Kirby an Olivier Award nomination in London, and both received nominations for Helen Hayes Awards at the Kennedy Center. Kirby is also an award-winning director/choreographer with numerous LA Time Critic's Pick credits to his name. Writers themselves, their personal experience gives the couple insight into the challenges and joys of shepherding a script from first draft to the ultimate goal of a full production.

"We're thrilled to introduce New Art City Theatre to Ventura County and the global theatre community. Our mission is to nurture emerging playwrights, providing them with a platform where they can see their visions come to life," says Kirby Ward. "We believe in equal access to opportunities in theatre, which is why our submission process is completely blind, ensuring that talent shines through regardless of background."

NACT has already presented two readings of new musicals to invited audiences. Both events were free to attendees, another key component to NACT's plan to expand audience participation. "Our readings are free so that we can build an audience base that is diverse by design," says Bev Ward.

For more information or to make a submission, go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273444®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewartcitytheatre.org%2Ffestival?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.