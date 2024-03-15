NELLIE OLESON ENFLAMME LES ANNEES 80 (NELLIE OLESON IGNITES THE 80S) Comes To Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Loose Gravel Productions will present Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson, Little House on the Prairie) and Patrick Loubatière for a special Los Angeles presentation of their show Nellie Oleson Enflamme Les Années 80 (Nellie Oleson Ignites the 80s), a new two-person show entirely in French, on March 25 & 26 2024, 8:00 PM at Sierra Madre Playhouse (87 West Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024)

A return to the 80s is always a joy. But a return to the 80s in the company of the legendary Nellie Oleson from Little House on the Prairie is a unique experience, not to be missed under any circumstances!

Nellie Oleson Enflamme Les Années 80 features 2 hours of humor, music, nostalgia and conviviality, where Alison Arngrim casts her amused American gaze over the French 80s... while at times giving way to the mischievous gaze of her alter ego Nellie Oleson. From Gym Tonic to Captain Flam, including Alf, Dallas, Charles Ingalls, La Compagnie Créole, or even L'école des fans...it is show in French, full of laughter, energy and surprises, followed by a very long friendly session of signings and photos.

As with her previous shows, Alison Arngrim shares the stage with her friend Patrick Loubatière, author of several books on the 80s and Little House on the Prairie. They have chosen to only play in small towns such as Sierra Madre, as a nod to the village of “La petite maison”, and for the warm proximity that this provides with the public.

ALISON ARNGRIM

At the age of 12, ALISON ARNGRIM took on the role of Nellie Oleson in "Little House on the Prairie", which later earned her the honor of being named Vanity Fair Magazine's, “Best TV Bitch of All Time"

She has continued her career in film, stage and standup, alternating dramatic pieces (including "The Mousetrap", based on Agatha Christie, in 2022) and her sold out one-woman comedy shows. She also published her autobiography in 2010, the New York Times Best Seller, “Confessions of A Prairie Bitch”. She can be seen in the soon to be released 2023 comedy film, “Buster Brooks”.

She is well known for her commitment to the fight against child abuse (as President of The National Association to Protect Children, PROTECT.org). PROTECT has changed laws at both the state and federal level, to protect the rights of abused children. Alison was also one of the pioneers in the fight against AIDS, more than 30 years ago, alongside her husband, musician Bob Schoonover.

Following her pivotal meeting with Patrick Loubatière in the early 2000s, she learned French, and accompanied him on more than 30 successful tours of "Confessions D'Une Garce De La Prairie" and "La Malle Aux Tresors de Nellie Oleson".

The shows are only performed in small towns where Alison finds the same family atmosphere and spirit of "Little House on the Prairie". She continues to tour in France, Belgium and Switzerland.

PATRICK LOUBATIÈRE

Professor of French at the Lycée Joffre in Montpellier, PATRICK LOUBATIÈRE is also author and editor of the “Forever” collection, with reference works on subjects as diverse as the 80s or Alfred Hitchcock's actresses, as well as biographies, most often of artists who have influenced his childhood, and who have become personal friends.

In particular, he has established a relationship of trust for more than twenty years with the actors of "Little House on the Prairie", and was hired by the producers of the American DVDs of the series to interview some of them, as well as to the book “Little House on the Prairie A to Z”

Patrick Loubatière has also been the initiator of several school and humanitarian projects, including, in 2022, the book “Stars & Lycéens” produced during the pandemic by his students (with the support of Jane Fonda, Jean-Jacques Goldman and Sophie Marceau ), which has already brought in around 10,000 Euros to the Red Cross.

Patrick is also a chess teacher, 20 times French and/or European Champion, and he has worked for over 15 years with the Belgian weekly Télépro, for which he has interviewed television legends like Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy, Paul Michael Glaser, Robert Conrad, Lee Majors and Eva Longoria.