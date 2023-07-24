Musical Theatre West to Present 42ND STREET, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, and More in 72nd Season

Musical Theatre West (MTW), Southern California's premier musical theatre company, has announced its landmark 72nd season of Broadway-caliber musicals for the upcoming 2024 season. Anticipated to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW's 2024 season will combine well-known Broadway staples and newer musical fare. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season, which kicks off February 9, 2024, and runs through November 3, 2024.

The classic tap musical 42nd Street (February 9-25), the story of a chorus girl who dreams of becoming a star, kicks off the season, followed by the recounting of a jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis that changed the face of rock and roll: Million Dollar Quartet (April 12-28). Over the summer is Newsies (July 12-28), the stage adaptation of the beloved Disney film based on the 1899 Newsboys strike, and finally the Fats Waller musical revue Ain't Misbehavin' (October 18-November 3) closes the season.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting mix of musicals to the Carpenter Center stage for our 72nd season,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer for MTW. “Musical Theatre West always strives to bring Broadway-quality productions to Long Beach, and this season gives us a perfect opportunity to do just that. Two of the shows bring the larger-than-life production quality that MTW does best, and are wonderfully complemented by two celebrations of iconic musicians and musical styles.”

Musical Theatre West's 2024 season line-up includes:

42nd Street | February 9-25, 2024

Fresh off the bus, small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer uses her naive charm to win a place in the chorus line of the biggest new show in town. And when the star gets injured, they need someone new to take the lead. Will Peggy's raw talent be enough to win her a place in the spotlight? 42nd Street's stunning score and thrilling choreography will have you humming along and tapping your toes to the “Lullaby of Broadway!”

Music by Lyrics by Harry Warren & Al Dubin

Book by Michael Stewart & Mark Bramble

Based on the Novel by Bradford Ropes and the motion picture 42nd Street

Million Dollar Quartet | April 12-28, 2024

On December 4, 1956, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley all found themselves at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, and came together for an impromptu jam session that changed the face of rock and roll. Million Dollar Quartet recounts that single night with the meaningful and humorous story of five men's journeys through the music business. The score features major hits such as “Great Balls of Fire”, “Hound Dog”, “I Walk the Line,” all performed live on stage by these legendary characters.

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Music & Lyrics by Various Artists

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins

Newsies | July 12-28, 2024

Based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, Newsies tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. This Tony Award-winning Disney musical is a thrilling tale of courage, friendship, and standing up for what's right. With unforgettable songs and show-stopping dance numbers, Newsies will have you cheering for the underdogs and will inspire you to “Seize the Day.”

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Ain't Misbehavin' | October 18-November 3, 2024

The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s comes to life in the three-time Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Misbehavin'. These multi-talented performers will take you on a journey through the timeless music of Fats Waller. You'll be jumpin' and jivin' with memorable songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain't Misbehavin',” “The Joint is Jumpin' ” and “I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling.” One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, this sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry show has moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable.

Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. & Murray Horowitz

Music by Fats Waller

Lyrics by Various Artists

MTW's performances will be held at The Carpenter Performing Arts Center located at 6200 E. Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815.

Season ticket renewals are currently underway, with new subscriptions on sale now. Single show tickets will go on sale November 27, 2023. For more information, visit Click Here or call (562) 856-1999.

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 71-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre. We hope you'll join us.