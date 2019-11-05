Moving Arts and LACMA Will Present THEATER AT THE MUSEUM

MOVING ARTS has announced a new partnership with LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), THEATER AT THE MUSEUM, a one-night-only roving theatrical performance created exclusively for LACMA members and inspired by several current LACMA exhibitions and permanent installations. Nine separate plays have been written by nine Los Angeles based playwrights, In All Her Gloria, by Boni Alvarez, directed by Dana Schwartz; Perspective by Dana Schwartz, directed by Chuma Gault; The Band Play by Jihan Crowther, directed by Kiff Scholl; Ingredients by Khari Wyatt, directed by Matthew Robinson;, I Killed A Tiger, by Meghan Brown, directed by Gabriel Griego; The Next Wave, by Steve Serpas directed by Dan Steele; The New System by Dan Steele, directed by Ross Kramer;, Mourning of the Sons, by Marlow Wyatt, directed by Diana Wyenn and It Wasn't Supposed To Be This Way, by Eric Reyes Loo, directed by Gabriel Griego. Each audience member will experience five of these intimate vignette performances that explore the breadth of modern human experience while showcasing LACMA as it's never been seen before. Moving Arts, the immersive theatre innovators behind the wildly popular "The Car Plays," bring their unique brand of site-specific theatre to LACMA. A team of 40 theatre artists will create a fully site-integrated event featuring these brand-new plays staged in and around different museum exhibits. Tour guides will lead small groups of LACMA members through the campus for a one-hour performance. The result is a dynamic, provocative experience that asks audience members to examine how they at once create and consume art in all its forms.

THEATER AT THE MUSUEM will perform on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm & 8:45pm at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Warm layers and comfortable shoes are recommended for this ambulatory experience which will take place indoors and outdoors.

LACMA Members Tickets available here:

7:30 show

https://www.lacma.org/event/theater-at-the-museum

8:45 show

https://www.lacma.org/event/theater-at-the-museum-2





