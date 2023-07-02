Morgan-Wixson Theatre' Y.E.S. Youth Theatre to Present CHARLOTTE'S WEB This Month

You too will be exclaiming "Terrific" when you join the "radiant" (yet "humble") cast of Morgan-Wixson Theatre' Y.E.S. Youth Theatre for their summer play CHARLOTTE'S WEB! The Y.E.S. program's young actors bring the beloved characters from this immortal children's classic to life - from Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher and Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; to Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other and Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer."

While Wilbur's being born as the runt of the litter put his life in danger, his extraordinary relationship with the kind and brilliant spider Charlotte and Fern's love for him weave a tale of love, purpose, sacrifice and the extra mile you go to make and sustain a beautiful friendship. The play celebrates Charlotte's words: "how very special we are, for just a moment, to be part of life's eternal rhyme" and offers everyone the sage advice to "get plenty of sleep, stay healthy and stop worrying."

The production features a 24 member all-youth cast, ranging in ages from 9 to 15. The tech crew stage manager, assistant stage managers as well as lights and sound operators are youth ranging in ages 12-15.

Charley McCain (age 9) who is acting in her fourth show as part of the ensemble said, "I keep coming back to the Morgan-Wixson Theatre knowing that I have people there who support me. Theater is not just about performing, it is about being with people who you love and enjoy spending time with whether on or off stage." Ever Golden (age 14), who plays Charlotte, said that "Morgan-Wixson has taught me so much, not only about performing and acting, but also I have learned more about myself. Being in shows, my self confidence has grown tremendously and I am now a part of an amazing community." Sahar Aguilar (age 15) who is experiencing her first Y.E.S. show as one of the story's beloved barnyard animals agrees, " I feel like I did not know what to expect coming into this new environment. But once I got to know the other actors, they were very welcoming and made me feel instantly at home."

For CHARLOTTE'S WEB director William Wilday, who has directed many shows for Y.E.S., its predecessor Rainbow Factory, and the MWT mainstage, "the best part of working with children and teens is the enthusiasm and dedication that most of them bring to a show. It is a constant learning process, for the kids and for me. I think it's fair to say that YES is an elite program in the best sense of the term. There is a blend of "veterans" who have done many shows and those who have never been in a play before, and seeing how the new kids are mentored by the experienced ones is inspiring. I treat a young cast exactly as I do an adult cast - well, maybe I clean up my language a little - but I don't pull any punches in my notes, and I find that kids respond to this with the same candor and energy that one hopes for from an adult cast."

The purpose and mission of Y.E.S is to produce plays that amplify works from children's literature to promote literacy. "We want to create a connection for children who have hopefully heard those books in their homes or schools, and if not, we want to offer an immediate and inspiring introduction to beloved children's literature," explains Eve Keller, the Vice President of the Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Y.E.S. Committee. "We are often the first place young audiences, whether from school groups or with their families, see live theater. It's pure joy to see their faces as they experience books come to life right before them." In addition, the Y.E.S. program offers a place where children can take workshops to experience for themselves what is involved in the training process to bring a production to life. The Theatre offers all levels of workshops - from introduction to advanced for those actors that have been in several shows and want to continue to grow and develop their talents. As part of this initiative, the Morgan-Wixson Theater's Y.E.S. program offers tuition-free options for anyone interested in this unique, hands-on learning opportunity. "We want to be a place where the community can craft their skills, whether they want to participate in a production or just to learn more about the performing arts, since we know it influences and inspires all aspects of life," said Keller.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - William Wilday, director; Elizabeth Michalak, Assistant Director and Producer; Jill Serjeant, costume designer; William Wilday, set design and lighting design; produced by Cori Goldberg. CHARLOTTE'S WEB runs on Saturdays and Sundays July 15 - July 30 at 11:00am. Reserved seats available, at boxoffice@morgan-wixson.org or by phone at 310-828-7519, or by contacting or visiting the box office directly (2627 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90405) from 3:00-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays. Adults $15, Children 12 years and under $12. Group rates are also available.

To ensure the safety of our artists and patrons, masks are strongly encouraged. Requests for ADA/medical accommodations must be made prior to ticket purchase.

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre is committed to a meaningful effort to amplify new voices to engage, challenge and connect our audiences to each other and the wider community as we elevate the greater potential of what theater can offer to our lives.

CAST:

Charlotte: Ever Golden

Wilbur: Maia Goldberg

Fern: RoseMarie Mollo

Chorus: Sage Starkovich, Charley McCain, Vitalina Mocher

John Arable: Joaquin Hosfeld

Martha Arable: Isabella Sanesi

Avery Arable: Finnley Blaine

Homer Zuckerman: Aydin Washington

Edith Zuckerman: Ariel Adelson

Templeton: Rahland Keller

Lurvy: Charli Austin

Goose: Harper Sawicki

Gander: Jack Kandell-Ehler

Lamb: Kayla Anjali

Sheep: Sahar Aguilar

Judges: Aaliyah McGee, Madeline Golden, Harper Sawicki

Talulah/Reporter/Photographer: Grace Dohrmann

Spectators: Jack Kandell-Ehler, Blaine Williams

Spiders: August Golden, Zoe Outwater, Alexis Britton

ABOUT THE MORGAN-WIXSON THEATRE

For 77 years the Morgan Wixson Theatre has been a leader and innovator in community theater. Long a home for passionate theater practitioners and a center of live theater in Santa Monica, students, incredibly talented local artists and future stars alike have graced its Mainstage - from James Dean and Harvey Korman in the 1940s and 50s, Rod McKuen composing an early score or Joyce Dewitt being "discovered" in the 70s to current Broadway star to Beanie Feldstein shining in our Youth Theatre program. The 200 seat non-equity Morgan-Wixson Theatre also welcomes concert programs, guest productions, rehearsals for up and coming productions and more. In addition to scheduled seasons of sophisticated, fully-mounted productions, the growth of the theater includes expanding to offer New Works Festivals and unique "specials" that invite collaboration with an increasingly diverse audience and artistic community. The American Alliance for Theatre-lauded Y.E.S (Youth education/entertainment Series) program trains new generations of theater artists, who are welcomed regardless of their financial means. The Morgan-Wixson's commitment to community is reflected in its many Community Partnerships and ticket access initiatives. For more details, please visit our website at Click Here, join us on social media and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

