Martyna Majok's IRONBOUND Sets Three Performances To Benefit WomenShelter of Long Beach

Performances are Friday through Sunday, July 14, 15, and 16.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Three performances of Martyna Majok's critically acclaimed play Ironbound have been set to run at the Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood Friday through Sunday, July 14, 15, and 16. Directed by Susan Leslie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Matt Bushell, Shea Depmore, Isaiah Frazilus, and Daniel Shawn Miller. Net proceeds will benefit WomenShelter of Long Beach.
 
At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it's time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, three relationships, and three presidencies, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. A darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury — and a liability — as she fights to survive in America.
 
The Washington Post called Ironbound a “knockout” and stated, “You seldom see plays that are both harsh and wonderful.” BroadwayWorld.com said, “Majok proves exceptional at writing richly drawn characters,” and the play was a New York Times Critic's Pick. In 2013, the script won the Smith Prize for Political Theater, a joint commission/award supported and administered by the National New Play Network. It has also won the Aurora Theatre's Global Age Project Prize, the David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize, and the Charles McArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play or Musical at the 2016 Helen Hayes Awards. 
 
Scenic design is by Alex Mollo, lighting design is by David Levine, costume design is by Sara Nitikman Parks, and sound design is by Bobby Bruton.
 
Martyna Majok was born in Bytom, Poland, and raised in New Jersey and Chicago. Educated at the University of Chicago, Yale School of Drama, and the Juilliard School, she was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Cost of Living, which debuted on Broadway last year and was nominated for five 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Play. Her other plays include Queens and Sanctuary City, which have been produced on both American and international stages.
 
Since 1977, WomenShelter of Long Beach has helped thousands of families overcome the trauma caused by domestic abuse. WSLB assists victims and their children by providing safe housing and supportive services including an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, social services support, legal and health advocacy, and more.
 
The performances of Ironbound will be Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 16, at 2:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.ironboundla.com. The Broadwater Second Stage is located at 6320 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.   




