MUSE/IQUE Presents THE UNAMERICANS: TALENTED AND TARGETED

Performances run Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 at 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 2 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 3 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum
Video: First Look At A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group Photo 4 Video: First Look At TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group

MUSE/IQUE Presents THE UNAMERICANS: TALENTED AND TARGETED

MUSE/IQUE takes a look at The UnAmericans: Talented and Targeted in a moving and probing program conducted by Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby, Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 at 7:30pm at The Huntington Library in San Marino, and Sunday, June 25 at 7:30pm at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles.
 
The UnAmericans: Talented and Targeted chronicles the effects the blacklist had on musicians, singers, and composers, and it explores the ways they overcame oppression through music.  The show is a tribute to the perseverance and power of artistic expression - and the belief that being American means being free to fully express ourselves.
 
In the mid-20th century, many of our great music and film makers were censored but they could not be silenced. This is the fascinating story of the infamous Hollywood blacklist of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s and how music rose above scandalous propaganda to define the true American sound. In connection with the “Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare” exhibition, now presented at The Skirball Cultural Center, MUSE/IQUE delves into the intersection of politics, art, and social dynamics.

This concert includes Tony and GRAMMY® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, studio vocalist Angie Fisher making her MUSE/IQUE debut, and The DC6 Singers Collective. Additionally, special guests Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria join us to bring life to the defining poetry and text of the era.
 
Dixon was Emmy nominated as Judas opposite John Legend in NBC’s live “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He starred in FOX’s “RENT,” Amazon’s “Modern Love”, and live on Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago and as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Angie Fisher is an in-demand vocalist, having appeared with Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Chaka Khan, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Celine Dion, and on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “American Idol” and “Saturday Night Live.”
 
This concert – The UnAmericans -- and the concurrent Skirball Cultural Center exhibit (through September 3) -- explores the history and impact of the Hollywood Red Scare and its contemporary implications for civil liberties, propaganda, and shifting definitions of American patriotism. It places a spotlight on the proceedings, investigations, motives, and choices of those caught in the crosshairs—including the many musicians, who suffered under and enforced the blacklist.
 
In October 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee called on Hollywood figures to testify about allegations of Communist propaganda. Although the committee never found evidence of this, the entertainment industry responded by becoming the first mass employer to adopt a blacklist against employees whose political beliefs ran counter to prevailing ideals. The results – in this historically and thoughtfully curated song list are emotionally complex and compelling – demonstrate how politics can shape American culture. For information, please visit muse-ique.com.
 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Pacific Resident Theatre Extends The Run Of Durangs VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Th Photo
Pacific Resident Theatre Extends The Run Of Durang's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Through July 2

Pacific Resident Theatre extends the run of Durang's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE through July 2, 2023.

2
Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles Presents The Streaming Of Colombian Film COMO EL Photo
Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles Presents The Streaming Of Colombian Film COMO EL CIELO DESPUES DE LLOVER

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) presents the free streaming of the film 'Como El Cielo Despues de Llover,' a LACLA Cine Nueva Onda (new wave) selection on June 20 - 24, 2023.

3
A REAL ONE To Compete For Oscar Qualification At Dances With Films Festival 2023 Photo
A REAL ONE To Compete For Oscar Qualification At Dances With Films Festival 2023

'A Real One' a compelling drama about testing the bonds of friendship, will compete at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, June 22-July 2, 2023 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

4
Comedians With Disabilities Act Change Attitudes Through Laughter In 2023 West Coast Comed Photo
Comedians With Disabilities Act Change Attitudes Through Laughter In 2023 West Coast Comedy Tour

The founders and contributors of the Comedians with Disabilities Act (CWDA) are about to hit the road for its wildly popular show to span three states: Montana, Oregon and California. They're celebrating Disability Pride month in July, which also happens to coincide with the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN Written and Performed by Christion Ty Edwards
The Zephyr Theatre (6/02-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Thymele Arts - California Room (6/03-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trsut Me, I'm from Essex
Broadwater (6/09-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You