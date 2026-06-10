MOANA Live-Action Film to Screen at El Capitan Theatre With Fan Event
Disney's MOANA will screen in Hollywood with collectible pins, popcorn tins, and a Voyager Pack available.
Tickets are on sale now for Disney's “Moana” at the El Capitan Theatre! Guests can journey beyond the reef with our photo op on stage!
There are three early access screenings on Thursday July 9 at 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Tickets are $28 and include a special giveaway!
A Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, July 10 with two different ticket packages.
- The Voyager Pack is $75 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Limited Edition 400 “Moana” Marquee pin, 130oz Collectible Tin with Popcorn, 24oz Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- General Ticket is $35 and includes Reserved ticket, 64oz Popcorn, 24oz Fountain Drink and Event Credential
Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.
Daily showtimes for Disney's “Moana” July 10 through August 2 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children and seniors. A Wayfinder Pack is available for $72 and includes four tickets.
A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on Wednesday July 22 at 7:00pm. An Open Caption screening is available on Sunday July 26 at 4:00pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available on Saturday July 25 at 4:00pm.
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.
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