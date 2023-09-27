MB Stage Productions Announces The Final Workshop Of TABLETOP THE MUSICAL Returning This November For Three Weeks Only!

Tabletop The Musical is a heartwarming, dungeon-delving good time - reminding us that we don't have to live in a world of fantasy to find the life we are searching for.
POPULAR
Tabletop The Musical, book and music by Chad Sundman and book and lyrics by Race Benaglio, returns to the stage November 3rd, 2023. Rolling initiative alongside MB Stage Productions once more, they reunite with creative producers Jared Tyrel Pixler, Katie Lynn Mapel, and David Evan Stolworthy.
What is creative producing without multiclassing? Katie Lynn Mapel flexes her proficiency in casting, David Evan Stolworthy dons his dramaturgical red pen, and Jared Tyrel Pixler partners with (staged!) combatant Marc Leclerc to create fights that would leave barbarians blushing. Joining the MB Stage Productions party is dance choreographer with true bardic inspiration, Kelsey Sundman! Opening November 3rd and running through November 19th, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at The Actors Company in the Let Live Theater (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Tickets are on sale now!
A love letter to TTRPGs, Tabletop The Musical is a heartwarming, dungeon-delving good time - reminding us that we don't have to live in a world of fantasy to find the life we are searching for.
Eric and his friends gather weekly at the local game shop to play their favorite tabletop roleplaying game. It's the start of a fresh campaign, and the party is ready to roll initiative until a new player joins the fray. It isn't long before the party faces their own critical failures and finds support in one another before dark forces destroy more than the land of Vaelrune. In its final workshop stages, Tabletop The Musical addresses the importance of being true to oneself, the toxicity of gatekeeping culture, and the necessity for fantasy when reality deals a fatal blow.
Book and Music by Chad Sundman
Book and Lyrics by Race Benaglio
LOCATION:
The Actors Company: Let Live Theater
916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
DATES:
Friday, November 3, 2023, 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 4, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 5, 2023, 6:00 PM
Friday, November 10, 2023, 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 11, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 12, 2023, 6:00 PM
Friday, November 17, 2023, 8:00 PM
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 19, 2023, 6:00 PM
TICKETS:
Tickets available at Click Here
$25-$50, limited PWYC tickets.
CAST:
Brock Birkner as Eric
Skylar Gaines as Luke
Nyx Ciel as Ken
Mayila Jones as Valerie
Juliet Johnson as Sarah
Antonio Vaghi as Brandon
Ember Everett as Aubrey
Maddie Wurth as Emily
Kristen Pickrell as Lyla & U/S Aubrey
Raleigh Tyler as Mayor & Dance Captain
Nikki Marie as Korrow
Linda Bard as Ensemble & U/S Valerie
Zoe Preall as Ensemble & U/S Lyla
Emily Grace Garguilo as Ensemble
Kristen Espinosa as Ensemble
Leilu Wasielewski as Ensemble
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Creative Producer/Director: Race Benaglio
Creative Producer/Casting Director: Katie Lynn Mapel
Creative Producer/Fight Coordinator: Jared Pixler
Creative Producer/Dramaturg: David Evan Stolworthy
Creative Producer/Music Director: Chad Sundman
Stage Manager: Jesse Fiene
Production Manager: Alysia Cruz
Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Ruttan
Dance Choreographer: Kelsey Sundman
Fight Director & Choreographer: Marc Leclerc
Lighting Designer: Lacey Shaw
Costume Designer: Max Mericle
Costumer: Julie Sundman
Tabletop The Musical is a love letter to a historically misunderstood pastime, presented in a medium that has touched people for generations. It's a show about Tabletop RPGs, an activity that brings people together in a way that nothing else can by allowing people to create, laugh, love, cry, and experiment with life in a safe and comfortable environment.
Tabletop The Musical has been in development for over 8 years, evolving from 5 friends reading a one-act play in Chad's game room through several staged readings, cabarets, and an encore-winning run at Fringe Festival 2019. The reception and support so far have been incredible, reaching beyond friends and family to actors, writers, and producers all over Los Angeles to participate in read-throughs, talk-back sessions, dramaturgical discussions, harmony workshops, and countless other forms of inspirational help. Over 100 people have been involved in the process thus far, dedicating their time, emotions, ideas, and money to get Tabletop The Musical to where it is today.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)
|Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Don Giovanni
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (9/23-10/15)
|The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
|Hadestown
Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre (10/03-10/15)
|Room Service
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-10/15)
|Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/24-3/24)
|Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
|Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
|Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You