MB Stage Productions Announces The Final Workshop Of TABLETOP THE MUSICAL Returning This November For Three Weeks Only!

Tabletop The Musical is a heartwarming, dungeon-delving good time - reminding us that we don't have to live in a world of fantasy to find the life we are searching for.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

MB Stage Productions Announces The Final Workshop Of TABLETOP THE MUSICAL Returning This November For Three Weeks Only!

MB Stage Productions Announces The Final Workshop Of TABLETOP THE MUSICAL Returning This November For Three Weeks Only!

Tabletop The Musical, book and music by Chad Sundman and book and lyrics by Race Benaglio, returns to the stage November 3rd, 2023. Rolling initiative alongside MB Stage Productions once more, they reunite with creative producers Jared Tyrel Pixler, Katie Lynn Mapel, and David Evan Stolworthy.

What is creative producing without multiclassing? Katie Lynn Mapel flexes her proficiency in casting, David Evan Stolworthy dons his dramaturgical red pen, and Jared Tyrel Pixler partners with (staged!) combatant Marc Leclerc to create fights that would leave barbarians blushing. Joining the MB Stage Productions party is dance choreographer with true bardic inspiration, Kelsey Sundman! Opening November 3rd and running through November 19th, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at The Actors Company in the Let Live Theater (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Tickets are on sale now!

A love letter to TTRPGs, Tabletop The Musical is a heartwarming, dungeon-delving good time - reminding us that we don't have to live in a world of fantasy to find the life we are searching for.

Eric and his friends gather weekly at the local game shop to play their favorite tabletop roleplaying game. It's the start of a fresh campaign, and the party is ready to roll initiative until a new player joins the fray. It isn't long before the party faces their own critical failures and finds support in one another before dark forces destroy more than the land of Vaelrune. In its final workshop stages, Tabletop The Musical addresses the importance of being true to oneself, the toxicity of gatekeeping culture, and the necessity for fantasy when reality deals a fatal blow.

Tabletop The Musical

Book and Music by Chad Sundman

Book and Lyrics by Race Benaglio

LOCATION:

The Actors Company: Let Live Theater

916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

DATES:

Friday, November 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 5, 2023, 6:00 PM

Friday, November 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 12, 2023, 6:00 PM

Friday, November 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2023, 6:00 PM

TICKETS:

Tickets available at Click Here

$25-$50, limited PWYC tickets.

CAST:

Brock Birkner as Eric

Skylar Gaines as Luke

Nyx Ciel as Ken

Mayila Jones as Valerie

Juliet Johnson as Sarah

Antonio Vaghi as Brandon

Ember Everett as Aubrey

Maddie Wurth as Emily

Kristen Pickrell as Lyla & U/S Aubrey

Raleigh Tyler as Mayor & Dance Captain

Nikki Marie as Korrow

Linda Bard as Ensemble & U/S Valerie

Zoe Preall as Ensemble & U/S Lyla

Emily Grace Garguilo as Ensemble

Kristen Espinosa as Ensemble

Leilu Wasielewski as Ensemble

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Creative Producer/Director: Race Benaglio

Creative Producer/Casting Director: Katie Lynn Mapel

Creative Producer/Fight Coordinator: Jared Pixler

Creative Producer/Dramaturg: David Evan Stolworthy

Creative Producer/Music Director: Chad Sundman

Stage Manager: Jesse Fiene

Production Manager: Alysia Cruz

Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Ruttan

Dance Choreographer: Kelsey Sundman

Fight Director & Choreographer: Marc Leclerc

Lighting Designer: Lacey Shaw

Costume Designer: Max Mericle

Costumer: Julie Sundman

Tabletop The Musical is a love letter to a historically misunderstood pastime, presented in a medium that has touched people for generations. It's a show about Tabletop RPGs, an activity that brings people together in a way that nothing else can by allowing people to create, laugh, love, cry, and experiment with life in a safe and comfortable environment.

Tabletop The Musical has been in development for over 8 years, evolving from 5 friends reading a one-act play in Chad's game room through several staged readings, cabarets, and an encore-winning run at Fringe Festival 2019. The reception and support so far have been incredible, reaching beyond friends and family to actors, writers, and producers all over Los Angeles to participate in read-throughs, talk-back sessions, dramaturgical discussions, harmony workshops, and countless other forms of inspirational help. Over 100 people have been involved in the process thus far, dedicating their time, emotions, ideas, and money to get Tabletop The Musical to where it is today.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Company Of Angels And USC School Of Dramatic Arts Collaborate To Present Immersive GHOSTS Photo
Company Of Angels And USC School Of Dramatic Arts Collaborate To Present Immersive GHOSTS OF USC

​​​​​​Award-winning theatre Company of Angels has joined forces with the USC School of Dramatic Arts to create “Ghosts of USC: A Historical Immersive Haunt,” a fully immersive production, presented in collaboration with the new Themed Entertainment Program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

2
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW Comes to El Portal Theatre This Winter Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW Comes to El Portal Theatre This Winter

Rockefeller presents The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show - a holiday version of the acclaimed stage adaptation - makes its Los Angeles debut this holiday season at The El Portal Theatre. 

3
Immersive Art Collective to Present MEDEA UNLEASHED - A Modern Take on Euripides Classic P Photo
Immersive Art Collective to Present MEDEA UNLEASHED - A Modern Take on Euripides' Classic Play

Discover the Immersive Art Collective's first traditional theater production, 'Medea Unleashed.' This modern take on Euripides' classic play adds a darkly comedic spin and a 'meta' edge. Experience the interactive pre-show and catch the show at the Immersive Arts Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Tickets available now.

4
CAP UCLA Unveils Cross-Genre Music Programs On Nimoy Stage In October Photo
CAP UCLA Unveils Cross-Genre Music Programs On Nimoy Stage In October

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) will present three dynamic and genre-blending musical programs coming to The Nimoy stage in October.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (9/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre (10/03-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room Service
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (8/11-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/24-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You