MB Stage Productions Announces The Final Workshop Of TABLETOP THE MUSICAL Returning This November For Three Weeks Only!

Tabletop The Musical, book and music by Chad Sundman and book and lyrics by Race Benaglio, returns to the stage November 3rd, 2023. Rolling initiative alongside MB Stage Productions once more, they reunite with creative producers Jared Tyrel Pixler, Katie Lynn Mapel, and David Evan Stolworthy.

What is creative producing without multiclassing? Katie Lynn Mapel flexes her proficiency in casting, David Evan Stolworthy dons his dramaturgical red pen, and Jared Tyrel Pixler partners with (staged!) combatant Marc Leclerc to create fights that would leave barbarians blushing. Joining the MB Stage Productions party is dance choreographer with true bardic inspiration, Kelsey Sundman! Opening November 3rd and running through November 19th, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at The Actors Company in the Let Live Theater (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046). Tickets are on sale now!

A love letter to TTRPGs, Tabletop The Musical is a heartwarming, dungeon-delving good time - reminding us that we don't have to live in a world of fantasy to find the life we are searching for.

Eric and his friends gather weekly at the local game shop to play their favorite tabletop roleplaying game. It's the start of a fresh campaign, and the party is ready to roll initiative until a new player joins the fray. It isn't long before the party faces their own critical failures and finds support in one another before dark forces destroy more than the land of Vaelrune. In its final workshop stages, Tabletop The Musical addresses the importance of being true to oneself, the toxicity of gatekeeping culture, and the necessity for fantasy when reality deals a fatal blow.

Tabletop The Musical

Book and Music by Chad Sundman

Book and Lyrics by Race Benaglio

LOCATION:

The Actors Company: Let Live Theater

916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

DATES:

Friday, November 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 4, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 5, 2023, 6:00 PM

Friday, November 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 12, 2023, 6:00 PM

Friday, November 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2023, 6:00 PM

TICKETS:

Tickets available at Click Here

$25-$50, limited PWYC tickets.

CAST:

Brock Birkner as Eric

Skylar Gaines as Luke

Nyx Ciel as Ken

Mayila Jones as Valerie

Juliet Johnson as Sarah

Antonio Vaghi as Brandon

Ember Everett as Aubrey

Maddie Wurth as Emily

Kristen Pickrell as Lyla & U/S Aubrey

Raleigh Tyler as Mayor & Dance Captain

Nikki Marie as Korrow

Linda Bard as Ensemble & U/S Valerie

Zoe Preall as Ensemble & U/S Lyla

Emily Grace Garguilo as Ensemble

Kristen Espinosa as Ensemble

Leilu Wasielewski as Ensemble

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Creative Producer/Director: Race Benaglio

Creative Producer/Casting Director: Katie Lynn Mapel

Creative Producer/Fight Coordinator: Jared Pixler

Creative Producer/Dramaturg: David Evan Stolworthy

Creative Producer/Music Director: Chad Sundman

Stage Manager: Jesse Fiene

Production Manager: Alysia Cruz

Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Ruttan

Dance Choreographer: Kelsey Sundman

Fight Director & Choreographer: Marc Leclerc

Lighting Designer: Lacey Shaw

Costume Designer: Max Mericle

Costumer: Julie Sundman

Tabletop The Musical is a love letter to a historically misunderstood pastime, presented in a medium that has touched people for generations. It's a show about Tabletop RPGs, an activity that brings people together in a way that nothing else can by allowing people to create, laugh, love, cry, and experiment with life in a safe and comfortable environment.

Tabletop The Musical has been in development for over 8 years, evolving from 5 friends reading a one-act play in Chad's game room through several staged readings, cabarets, and an encore-winning run at Fringe Festival 2019. The reception and support so far have been incredible, reaching beyond friends and family to actors, writers, and producers all over Los Angeles to participate in read-throughs, talk-back sessions, dramaturgical discussions, harmony workshops, and countless other forms of inspirational help. Over 100 people have been involved in the process thus far, dedicating their time, emotions, ideas, and money to get Tabletop The Musical to where it is today.