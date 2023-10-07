MAURITIUS By Theresa Rebeck to Play Theatre 68 Starting Tonight

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Station 19"), "Mauritius" is a high stakes look at the world of philately where millions of dollars are on the line, pushing those involved to extreme measures.

The production opens October 7 and runs through November 12, playing on Saturday and Sunday nights only, "Mauritius" is directed by Karina Miller ("To the Bone") and also stars Graham Sibley ("Good Trouble"), Jeremy Luke ("The Company You Keep"), Leif Gantvoort ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), and Lynn Adrianna Freedman ("The Offer").

The show plays at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Performances are Saturday at 8:00 and Sunday at 7:00.