MAURITIUS By Theresa Rebeck to Play Theatre 68 Starting Tonight

Mauritius is a high-stakes look at the world of philately where millions of dollars are on the line, pushing those involved so far as attempted murder.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 3 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

MAURITIUS By Theresa Rebeck to Play Theatre 68 Starting Tonight

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Station 19"), "Mauritius" is a high stakes look at the world of philately where millions of dollars are on the line, pushing those involved to extreme measures.

The production opens October 7 and runs through November 12, playing on Saturday and Sunday nights only, "Mauritius" is directed by Karina Miller ("To the Bone") and also stars Graham Sibley ("Good Trouble"), Jeremy Luke ("The Company You Keep"), Leif Gantvoort ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), and Lynn Adrianna Freedman ("The Offer").

The show plays at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Performances are Saturday at 8:00 and Sunday at 7:00.

 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Historic Theatre Season Breaks New Ground For Jewish Culture & Brings New Voices To Th Photo
Historic Theatre Season Breaks New Ground For Jewish Culture & Brings New Voices To The Stage

The Braid's 16th season offers a historic lineup of Jewish stories brought to life on stage. Don't miss these powerful and authentic performances that celebrate shared humanity through storytelling. Featuring acclaimed writers like Rob Eshman and André Aciman.

2
Interview: Vicki Iskandar Bestows Her CHINESE FIVE ELEMENTS ORACLE To All Photo
Interview: Vicki Iskandar Bestows Her CHINESE FIVE ELEMENTS ORACLE To All

Oracle reader and Feng Shui consultant Vicki Iskandar will be presenting her just released The Chinese Five Elements Oracle at Vitello’s Velvet Martini Lounge as part of their Tarot Week, October 22, 2023.

3
Photos: LA CAGE! Opens At The Cinegrill Theater Photo
Photos: LA CAGE! Opens At The Cinegrill Theater

Last night, the long-awaited opening of La Cage! commenced. The Cinegrill theater, which is secretly hidden behind a bookcase at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, was packed as audiences were transported to a world of glitz and glamor. See photos from the evening below!

4
Escape Halloween Announces Day By Day Lineups, New Stage, And After Parties For 2023 Editi Photo
Escape Halloween Announces Day By Day Lineups, New Stage, And After Parties For 2023 Edition

Escape Halloween, North America's premier Halloween dance music festival, has announced its day-by-day lineups, the addition of a brand-new fifth stage, and after parties ahead of its 2023 edition. Set to mark its 12th year, Escape Halloween returns to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on October 27 and October 28.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
SWEENEY TODD Cast Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexander Malofeev, Piano
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOTEL 66
Lonny Chapman Theatre (9/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Angeles Folk Festival
The Ford (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: A Rock Musical
Edwards Auditorium (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods
Musical Theatre Village (9/15-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You