Los Angeles Philharmonic and KCRW to Present Pre-Recorded Live Concerts Featuring Blondie, Robyn, Janelle Monáe & More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and KCRW today announced details of an exclusive on-air series featuring previously recorded live concerts from KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Created in partnership with the LA Phil, KCRW's World Festival has been bringing an eclectic array of artists from around the world to the Hollywood Bowl stage for 20 years. Following the cancellation of the 2020 Bowl season due to COVID-19, the LA Phil and KCRW, Southern California's flagship public radio station, collaborated to present highlights of past World Festivals through an exclusive eight-episode series of archival concerts to be broadcast on Sundays, 6:30pm - 8:00pm, from August 23 to October 11.

The first episode features the September 18, 2016 Hollywood Bowl debut of Kraftwerk, whose electro innovations and odes to the autobahn shot well beyond their native Germany and made them one of the most influential groups of all time. Also in the first episode is Tokyo's Yellow Magic Orchestra, which appeared at the Bowl June 26, 2011 in their Bowl debut. The band helped to pioneer electronic music in Japan in the late 1970s and introduced the world to Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono. KCRW Program Director of Music Anne Litt hosts.

Additional featured artists in upcoming episodes include: Blondie (July 9, 2017), Cibo Matto (June 26, 2011), Devotchka (July 13, 2013), Femi Kuti (June 21, 2009), Flying Lotus (June 17, 2018), Janelle Monáe (June 12, 2016), Jimmy Cliff (July 25, 2010), Little Dragon (June 17, 2018), Robyn (June 29, 2014), Rodrigo y Gabriela (July 14, 2013), St. Vincent (August 30, 2015), Santigold (June 21, 2009), Sigur Rós (September 24, 2016), and Toro y Moi (June 16, 2019). Each episode will be hosted by a KCRW DJ.

"Building on our long and rich history with KCRW on the World Music Series at the Hollywood Bowl over the last 20 years, the LA Phil is thrilled to continue this valuable partnership by bringing music from the series to our audience in Los Angeles and beyond in a new way. We appreciate our artists collaborating with us and look forward to seeing everyone back at the Bowl next summer," said Johanna Rees, Los Angeles Philharmonic Senior Director of Presentations.

"Music's power to bring us together seems even more essential during this time," stated Anne Litt, Program Director of Music at KCRW. "The long-standing relationship between KCRW and the LA Phil has made it possible to share some of the Hollywood Bowl's most magical music moments. We can't wait to be together in person again enjoying warm nights, under the stars, with friends, great food and a glass of wine. Until then, we are delighted to be able to share recordings of these incredible live performances with our listeners."

LA Phil x KCRW: World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl broadcast series can be heard live wherever you listen to KCRW: on-air at KCRW 89.9; online at KCRW.com and hollywoodbowl.com/kcrw; via the KCRW app, which is available for free for both iOS and Android devices; or by asking your smart speaker to "play KCRW."

