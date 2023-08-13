Los Altos Stage Company to Present SIGNIFICANT OTHER in September; Youth Theatre Announces 23/24 Season

Los Altos Stage Company will present Significant Other as the first production of its 2023-2024 (29th) Season of plays and musicals, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

by Joshua Harmon

September 8 – October 1, 2023

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, September 7.

From the critically acclaimed playwright of Admissions, Joshua Harmon, comes an affecting and hilarious play about finding and lacking love. Significant Other follows Jordan, a single, young professional with a close group of female friends who slowly drift away as they each get married while he searches for his own "Mr. Right." It revels in the paradox of feeling old when you're still young and the sometimes-crushing loneliness that comes with growing up.

Los Altos Stage Company is a quintessential American neighborhood playhouse, serving Los Altos and the greater South Bay area, and paying tribute to the full canon of American musicals, comedies, and dramas. This 29-year-old theatre company strives to bring together a diversity of theater enthusiasts, practitioners, and supporters to create, explore, and celebrate the rich tapestry of American culture and experience through live theatre. Los Altos Stage Company produces five shows annually at its intimate 99-seat theater located on the Hillview Community Center campus. All productions are performed at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, CA.

Subscriptions, 5-Ticket Stage Passes, and Individual Show Tickets are on sale now at Click Here, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre is excited to announce two musicals and a play for its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season.

First up is the Fall 2023 Musical production of The Addams Family, a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based upon characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare! Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family will run for eight performances over two weekends October 27-29 and November 3-5 and features young actors ages 8 to 18.

Next up is the Spring 2024 production of Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a 2015 original play by New York-based playwright Matt Cox. The play is a parody of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the "Puffs."

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. He had a scar on his forehead, shaped like a... you know. You're familiar with this boy, right? Well, forget about him! This is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who also happened to be there too. Our spring show shines a well-deserved spotlight on all the people out there who are not destined to save the world.

Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic will run for eight performances over two weekends March 8-10 and 15-17 and features young actors ages 13 to 17.

To close its season, LAYT will present the Summer 2024 Musical production of The SpongeBob Musical, a stage musical co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau with songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow. It is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must band together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and proves once and for all that he is not just a simple sponge. Based on the animated series, The SpongeBob Musical features a tidal wave of original songs by artists like John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, and Panic! At the Disco.

The SpongeBob Musical will run for eight performances over two weekends July 19-21 and 26-28 and features young actors ages 8 to 18.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.

3-Performance LAYT Flex Passes and Individual Tickets are on sale now at Click Here, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551.