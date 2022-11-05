Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony to Present Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Enrico Chapela This Month

Long Beach Symphony performs on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater.

Nov. 05, 2022  

Long Beach Symphony to Present Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Enrico Chapela This Month

On Saturday, November 19, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, is expanding the interpretation of "Classical Music" by delighting audiences with a span of three explosive composers, ranging from the years 1840 to present.

The evening starts with contemporary Mexican composer Enrico Chapela's high-flying "Rotor," which grasps the listener by both shoulders and never lets go. A virtuoso guitarist, Chapela introduces elements of rock, electronica, jazz, and even film scores as we cling to the edge of our seats during an exhilarating percussive journey.

Renowned award-winning pianist Natasha Paremski thrills us with Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, " and the concert's second half features Tchaikovsky's beautiful Swan Lake Suite followed by the famously cannon-filled "1812, Overture."

Long Beach Symphony performs on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater, with doors opening at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Subscription packs and savings are available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.




Feature Film REMEMBER WHEN... To Begin Production In 2023 Photo
Feature Film REMEMBER WHEN... To Begin Production In 2023
'Remember When...' is a forthcoming feature film, based on a story about the power and perseverance of love, and how, through the power of love therein lies an ability to overcome betrayal, sickness and many obstacles along the way,' states screenwriter Carrol Seguin. Writers include Seguin, and writing partner Ashley St. Jean, along with contributing writers Nancy Valen and Kamryn Alisha Seguin.
Theatre West to Present WINTER WISHES - A HOLIDAY CABARET THEATRE in December Photo
Theatre West to Present WINTER WISHES - A HOLIDAY CABARET THEATRE in December
Theatre West will present Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre December 2- December 11, 2022, Friday and Saturday at 8:00, and Sunday at 2:00pm. The performances will be held at Theatre West. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door.
Gay Mens Chorus of Los Angeles Announces $348,000 Grant From The Perenchio Foundation Photo
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Announces $348,000 Grant From The Perenchio Foundation
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has  announced a major grant from the Perenchio Foundation, one of the largest and most significant institutions supporting the arts community in this region. The $348,000, three-year operating grant recognizes GMCLA's organizational success of the last several years, and GMCLA's 44-year history of music and service.
(MOSTLY)MUSICALS Is Moving Out Of Feinsteins At Vitellos This Month Photo
(MOSTLY)MUSICALS Is Moving Out Of Feinstein's At Vitello's This Month
Don't miss music director Gregory Nabours and a stellar lineup of talent from LA and Broadway on Tuesday, 11.22.22 for MOVING OUT - our farewell to Vitello's, our main home for the past 7 years!

