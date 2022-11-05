Long Beach Symphony to Present Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Enrico Chapela This Month

On Saturday, November 19, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, is expanding the interpretation of "Classical Music" by delighting audiences with a span of three explosive composers, ranging from the years 1840 to present.

The evening starts with contemporary Mexican composer Enrico Chapela's high-flying "Rotor," which grasps the listener by both shoulders and never lets go. A virtuoso guitarist, Chapela introduces elements of rock, electronica, jazz, and even film scores as we cling to the edge of our seats during an exhilarating percussive journey.

Renowned award-winning pianist Natasha Paremski thrills us with Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, " and the concert's second half features Tchaikovsky's beautiful Swan Lake Suite followed by the famously cannon-filled "1812, Overture."

Long Beach Symphony performs on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater, with doors opening at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Subscription packs and savings are available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.