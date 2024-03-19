Long Beach Symphony Performs DISCO FEVER DANCE PARTY in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 4th, Long Beach Symphony and Classical Night Fever will blast out some of the best disco tunes from the 70s. Audiences at the Long Beach Arena will re-live those days as they boogie to the groove of Barry White, The Commodores, KC and The Sunshine Band, Bee Gees, the Village People, and Donna Summer.

Bring your best platform shoes and moves! Classical Night Fever, dubbed “The Ultimate Disco Party band,” will bring the vocals and disco’s characteristic beat of the drums, as guest conductor Roger Kalia and the power of your Long Beach Symphony enlarge the euphoria that made disco such a popular genre. 70’s costumes and hair styles are encouraged for this groovy disco extravaganza!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 4th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM for indoor picnicking

What to expect: Energy! Groove! Bring picnic dinner, libations, and dancing shoes. Bar on premises. Catering available by pre-ordering (see website).

Venue: Long Beach Arena (Pacific Ballroom): 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Audiences will enjoy Long Beach Symphony’s unique offering of a full symphony concert with a guest band, dance floors at the sides of the stage, and the socially engaging indoor picnicking that welcomes home-brought favorites or pre-ordered catering.

A night of dancing and killer music comes to the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.) on Saturday, May 4th at 8PM. Doors open at 6:30PM for picnics in stadium seating or tables on the Arena floor. Tickets start at just $30. Purchase tickets at https://aabn.short.gy/0TizVN. For more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org/ or call 562-436-3203, ext. 1.