Long Beach Opera Hopes to Present 2021 Season as Normal; Launches Online Series in the Meantime

Long Beach Opera is finding new ways to connect with its audiences, despite being shut down due to the health crisis.

As of now, the company is planning for its 2021 season to go on as normal, but that's not guaranteed.

"That's the hardest part is just not knowing," Jennifer Rivera, Executive Director and CEO, told SpectrumNews1. "If we knew that there's no performances for 18 months for anyone I think that would, in a certain way, be easier because we would just plan that way, but that is not the case and of course we want people to come together as soon as they can because it's going to be necessary"

"People are going to need it," she said. "They're going to need the performing arts and need to be with other human beings and hear live performances to sort of heal from this experience."

In the meantime, the company has launched LBO Online, a series of online programming connecting artists to the patrons. LBO also promised to pay all artists at least 50% of their fees.

In addition, starting the week of May 4, LBO is launching Artist Afternoons, a series of livestreams from artists streaming every weekday at 4:00 p.m.

You can check out these live presentations each day on LBO's Facebook page here.

LBO is asking patrons to donate their tickets instead of getting a refund or exchange to help offset the costs. More than 85% of the people who have contacted the LBO box office so far have elected to turn their tickets into donations, rather than seek a refund or exchange.

"Basically all the money that's coming in whether it be a ticket that's turning into a donation or a donation are going directly to pay the artist first, and then we'll figure out how we're going to survive after that," said Rivera.

LBO plans to announce its 2021 season in May.

Read more on SpectrumNews1.





