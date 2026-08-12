Long Beach Arts Company to Launch Immersive Nightlife Experience

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The CRayProject and DeepDate will present Nostalgia Noir: A PINS Boutique Burlesque Show & Speakeasy on Saturday, September 19 at 3035 E Ocean Blvd in Long Beach, California.

Sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, Long Beach Playhouse and Arts Council for Long Beach, the 21+ event will combine burlesque, art, nightlife and interactive experiences designed to encourage conversation and connection among attendees.

The evening will feature The CRayProject's PINS Boutique Show, an urban burlesque production celebrating beauty across different sizes, curves and skin tones.

DeepDate, a therapist-informed platform focused on relationship health, will complement the performances with guided conversation experiences exploring consent, safety and honesty in relationships and intimacy.

"PINS Boutique Show has always been about giving Black and Brown bodies room to take up space, unapologetically, on stage and in the room," said The CRayProject founder Chatiera Ray. "Bringing DeepDate into Nostalgia Noir let us build a night where that doesn't stop when the show ends, it turns into something the audience actually gets to be part of."

DeepDate founder and CEO Ariel Bubb added that the organization wanted to bring conversations about "what consent and safety and honesty actually look like in a relationship" into the environment created by The CRayProject.

Nostalgia Noir Schedule and Tickets

VIP doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and include a dedicated open-bar hour, with general admission beginning at 6 p.m. The full show will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m., followed by an Afterglow Social Experience from 9 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $15. The event is for ages 21 and older, and free parking will be available.

Nostalgia Noir: A PINS Boutique Burlesque Show & Speakeasy takes place Saturday, September 19 at 3035 E Ocean Blvd in Long Beach.

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