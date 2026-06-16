GODSPELL to Close Long Beach Playhouse Season

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The Long Beach Playhouse will close its season with the musical Godspell. First produced in 1971, it tells the story of Jesus Christ according to the Gospel of Matthew. A small group of storytellers tell different parables with a hefty dose of humor and pathos using an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville. It was the first show written by famed Wicked! composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John Michael Tebelak.

“The opening scene shows an unruly society in chaos and filled with noise,” said Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director. “Three Biblical characters, Jesus, Judas, and John the Baptist, along with seven characters use parables to calm the chaos and show a better way to live together.

“The characters' names match the actors' names, which gives a unique connection to the stories being told. While the names change in each production, the characters present traits that drive the story. Each actor assumes a persona: silly, a great storyteller, a tomboy, goofy and entertaining, happy and excited, eager and enthusiastic, clumsy and unintentionally funny, shy and loyal, and dramatic with a put-on sensuality.”

Madison Mooney, the Playhouse Executive Director, said, “The music in this show is lively, uplifting, and memorable. There's a reason when Godspell came out, songs from it immediately hit the radio. Of all the great songs, Day by Day, is the one people immediately recognize.”

The show's director is Sonya Randall. Her previous work at the Playhouse includes director, assistant director, and choreographer. In her Director Notes for this show, she says, “Our hope is that this production leaves audiences not only enter­tained, but reminded that even in the darkest moments, kindness, compassion, and community still have the power to change the world.”

Rovin Jay is the show's assistant director. He has directed several shows at the Playhouse, including Hair in the Studio Theater, and more recently several of the August Wilson shows on the Mainstage including most recently Gem of the Ocean.

The 12-member cast includes eight actors making their debuts, Kenny Giles, Brittany Dakoske, Madison Cheramie, Chandler Van Allen, Morgan Elena, Julia Vira Weinstock, Celeste Moran, and Eric Lazaro. Returning actors include Quinn Vann, David Ponce, Demetri Mack, and Carole Louise.

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