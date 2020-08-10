Live Events Coalition & Sterling Engagements To Host One Voice Activation August 12

The event is meant to showcase the breadth and impact of COVID-19 on the live events industry.

The Live Events Coalition in conjunction with the California Events Coalition has announced that it will host an impactful action day and video-documented activation titled ONE VOICE on Wednesday, August 12 at Xbox Plaza at L.A. LIVE.

The day of action, which will be produced by event design and production firm Sterling Engagements, is meant to showcase the breadth and impact of COVID-19 on the live events industry as well as advocate for federal support and aid for the millions of Americans within the industry that are now out of work.

As one of the first industries to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and likely one of the last to return, the live events industry, which employs approximately 12 million Americans and contributes nearly $1 Trillion to the U.S. economy is in dire need of support. The Live Events Coalition is bringing awareness to this need through set action days and by calling upon the government to extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to help stabilize the industry and assist live event workers who are fighting for their livelihood.

Supported by NITO (National Independent Talent Organization), ONE VOICE is one of many action days held by local sectors of the Live Events Coalition that have taken place over the past several weeks in states including Massachusetts, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles activation will greatly resemble an orchestrated event with one major component missing, it will be empty. Devoid of the many often behind the scenes voices that breathe life into events, the 'empty event' will display an art installation utilizing mixed media and florals along with the words, "12 MILLION STRONG" to honor the approximately 12 million Americans that make up the industry. In addition to the installation, Rembac designed the scene to purposefully feature a formation of tables that appear unassuming from ground level but from birds-eye view spell out "ONE VOICE". At the front of the activation there will be an empty red carpet set with an impactful lighting installation featuring 48 lighting fixtures, each representing 250,000 event industry professionals. Corresponding with the activation, vehicles will take to Chick Hearn Ct. for a Parade of Voices from their cars consisting of the many unemployed Southern California event industry professionals caravanning in solidarity.

"Our goal with this activation is to give a voice to the many lives that have been affected due to the shutdown of the live events industry and showcase the urgency in providing relief for these individuals and their businesses," says Gabriel Saavedra, Live Events Coalition PR & Marketing Director.

The Live Events Coalition is a volunteer-run 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on the live events industry. The coalition exists to provide advocacy, resources, and a network that connects and supports all the businesses, contractors, and individual members that make up the live events industry.

