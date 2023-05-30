Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

The season starts June 10 thru Sept 3, 2023.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park. The season starts June 10 thru Sept 3, 2023.


• Nortec Bostich + Fussible" a career span of well over two decades Tijuana born Ramon Amezcua and Pepe Mogt , better known as Bostich and Fussible, first collided the polka- soaked folksiness of Mexican banda and norteño with the exploratory possibilities of electronic music. The resulting mélange was dubbed Nortec: a portmanteau of norteño and techno, it became a sound, and later an entity." Rolling Stone


• Nunca Jamàs is a hard rock band from Cuidad Obregón Sonora. The love for hard rock and its musical heritage of northeastern Mexico, that manages to unite the genres of Regional Mexican and Rock in a fresh and contemporary way.

EVENT DETAILS: 


WHEN: Saturday June 10, 2023 - 7:00 pm -10pm
WHERE: •Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. (213) 201-6111 • levittlosangeles.org- Concerts begin at 7:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays and at 5:00 pm on Sundays. Times may vary. Please see calendar for exact schedule. -
•Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel, Facebook Live and Twitch.- All programs are Free:- RSVP recommended for event updates: http://levittlosangeles.org
•Parking: Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St., Los Angeles, CA 90057Public Transportation: Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop)Bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720-
•Audience members are welcome to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. - Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from local vendors. Please note no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

About Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles


Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!
FB/IG: @Levitt.LATW: @Levitt_LAwww.levittlosangeles.org




Recommended For You