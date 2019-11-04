Leah Zhang Stars In JULIUS CAESAR At The Hudson Theater

Christopher Loverro, former Iraq War veteran, now, actor and Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit "Warriors for Peace" (WFP) Theatre company proudly announces a special holiday stage production of "Julius Caesar." Placed in a modern war setting, this production has cast traditional male roles with female actors and includes a collaboration of civilians and war veterans.



Loverro smiles, "In the title role of Julius Caesar will be acclaimed Asian actress Leah Zhang who was nominated for a 2017 Broadway World Los Angeles Award for Best Featured Actress in "That Long Damn Dark" in its West Coast premiere at the Atwater Village Theatre."

Roles of distinction will be played by Tori Danner (Mark Antony) who was born in Benin City, Nigeria and raised in Kuwait. She made her professional debut performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Linsay Rousseau (Octavius) who is also a U.S. Army Iraq War veteran and a former Navy SEAL, Patrick Mulderrig (Flavius).



Loverro explains further, "One of our civilian actors, Nathan Nonhof, (Cassius) is a consummate Shakespearean actor having starred in several productions of the Independent Shakespeare Company-- as Master in "The Tempest" and Oxford in "Richard III." I'm equally fortunate to have an immensely talented Shakespearean Director in Ann Noble helming 'our version' of Julius Caesar."



Other cast members of note are: Vikrant Sahdev (Cinna), who is a native of India, but on stage in Los Angeles, last performed multiple characters of Mr. Lies, Henry, and Martin from "Angels in America." Other actors are: Marine combat veteran Anthony Simpson (Marullus), Oscar Best (Calphurnia), Katie Brandt (Decius/Lucilius), Kaci Hamilton (Portia), Lauren Fenton (Casca), Marine combat veteran Jay Jee (Lepidus), and Juls Hoover (Octavius). Moreover, half the actors are African American which is very rare for a Shakespeare cast.



Dancing troupe members include civilian Shelley O'Rourke and veterans Trevor Shelms (Army medic) and Filipino immigrant Alex Meridy (Navy). Meridy and Loverro also danced together at The Kennedy Center as part of the Diavolo Veterans project in 2018. In Julius Caesar, Loverro will be playing Brutus.



The production runs from Saturday, November 30 thru Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Hudson Theater located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood. Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 8:00 PM with Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for Friday and Saturday evening performances are $30 (General Seating) and $25 (General Seating) for Matinees. Veterans and Active Duty Military with ID are $15.00 for all performances as well as Students with ID for $15.00. Seniors are $25.00 for all shows. For tickets go to http://bit.ly/wfptheatre



Since "Julius Caesar" opens over Thanksgiving weekend and runs through the holidays, WFP has agreed to give 10% of all tickets sales from Julius Caesar to two organizations that provide food, shelter and other services to the homeless population - the Midnight Mission and The Giving Angels. Raising awareness about veteran suicide and homelessness is the WFP Theatre's theme over the next year. For more info, go to www.WFPtheatre.com





