Last Night's FAST TIMES Virtual Table Read Delayed

Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High-has been delayed due to technical difficulties. The event was scheduled to stream last night, Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT. A new date and time will be announced shortly.

In a statement, Dane Cook said: "We want to deliver the absolute best night of entertainment possible and raise money for two incredible organizations. The technical issues were insurmountable. Class will be back in session soon!!"

Feelin' A-Live is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

