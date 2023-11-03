Last Call Theatre to Present THE HARVEST, A New Immersive & Interactive Experience

After recently producing The Collective, winner of the LA Theatre Bites Best Immersive Show Award and Encore Producers' Award at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Last Call Theatre returns with a brand new immersive and interactive experience: The Harvest. The Harvest transports audience members to the isolated storybook town of Windsor Grove, where participants have been invited to the 100th Annual Harvest Festival to celebrate the centennial of the eradication of magic from the town.

Participants assume the role of visitors to the town, the first visitors allowed entrance to the festival in the last century. When magical influences are revealed at the top of the festival, it falls into the hands of the audience to decide whether to eradicate magic forever or return it to its former power in the town.

"In The Harvest, you can have magic for the night... along with all of the costs that such powers bring," says director Riley Cole.

"The Harvest began as a desire to play in a fantasy world of magic through immersive theatre, but has grown into so much more than that," says creative lead Elena Scaringe-Peene. "I'm so excited for audiences to explore the rich and complex world we've created. It's truly a labor of love and collaboration."

With over 50 quests, multiple different story paths, and countless potential endings, each performance of The Harvest features an entirely unique story depending on the audience's choices. Each night, participants will be transported to a town of mystery, magic, and intrigue where everyone is suspected as a potential witch.

The Harvest is Last Call Theatre's fifth immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced The Collective at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, The Showroom in February 2023, Abandoned in November 2022 and Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Harvest is directed by Riley Cole. The production team is helmed by creative lead Elena Scaringe-Peene with associate creative lead Brit Baltazar, producers Ashley Busenlener and Jacob Zorehkey, and associate producer Riley Cole. The narrative team was led by Elena Scaringe-Peene with Brit Baltazar and narrative work by Blaire Battle, Kale Hinthorn, and Elizabeth Kelly. The cast features 10 ensemble members that make up the townsfolk. The cast includes Brit Baltazar, Rena Bobbs,Vicente De Saintignon, Preston Grant, Kale Hinthorn, Hiro Korsgaard, Darica Louie, Ronen Rinzler, Elena Scaringe-Peene, and Evan Wank. The team of swings includes Suzie Hicks, Kenneth Lester, and Heather Muriel Nguyễn. The team also includes Audra Magness and Erik Olsen as stage managers, Kale Hinthorn as costume designer, Zoya Navqi as prop/set designer, M. Glenn Schuster as sound designer, and Gore Allen as graphic designer.

The Harvest previews Saturday, December 2nd at 8pm and runs Thursdays-Saturdays from December 7th-16th. The Harvest will also have two 21+ Adults Only performances on Friday the 8th and Friday the 15th where alcohol will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the bar will support the Immersive Art Collective, whose mission is to provide a safe space for expression, encourage healing, supply skills to foster careers in the arts industry, and provide FREE arts education to underserved communities & youth.

The Harvest performs at the Count's Den at 1039 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Preview tickets are $40 with regular tickets starting at $50 and VIP tickets at $80. VIP tickets receive a specialized character background that directly links them to the town of Windsor Grove along with a unique character interaction and scene prior to show start. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at Click Here

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre and learn more at www.lastcalltheatre.com

Riley Cole is a Texas-Born multihyphenate. A 2021 graduate from USC, they have been acting in, directing, and writing for immersive theater since 2019. As a musician and theater performer, they feel connected to the fantastic and mystical that immersive theater brings. From dark fantasy to apocalyptic sci-fi, Riley enjoys the unique touch of these lesser known genres. As a director, Riley always aims to transport the audience into another time and place-as if by magic. This is their fifth show with Last Call Theatre, and second time directing with the company after directing the award-winning The Collective at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Elena Scaringe-Peene is an LA-based actor, writer, and avid D&D player. During their time at the University of Central Florida, they had the privilege of playing the roles of Helena in The Rover, and Adela in Street of Crocodiles. With Last Call Theatre, they have played the role of Maria in The Collective at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and understudied Jude Duarte in Abandoned. As a writer, The Harvest is the first major project they have worked on, and their debut of immersive writing to the public. They have written a number of short pilots and currently have an animated pilot in the works. They are so incredibly thankful to the love and support shown by their family and friends throughout this project.