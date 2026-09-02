 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LES MISERABLES and More Set For Coachella Valley Repertory's 2026-27 Season

The lineup also includes The Minutes, Around The World In 80 Days, and Million Dollar Quartet.

By:
LES MISERABLES and More Set For Coachella Valley Repertory's 2026-27 Season

Coachella Valley Repertory has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, which will kick off this October with The Minutes. The season will continue with Around the World in 80 Days, Million Dollar Quartet, and Les Miserables. 

Full Season Subscriptions, also known as “fixed subscriptions” include one ticket for each of our four 2026/2027 productions on the same day / night of each performance, in the same seats. Additional options are also available on the theatre's website.

The Minutes 

October 28 – November 15, 2026

In a small mid-western town, the City Council meets to find that one of newest members is asking questions about last month's minutes. A razor-sharp political satire that peels back the polished surface of small-town democracy, to reveal secrets, power plays, and the chilling truth. The Minutes, by Tracey Letts, delivers biting humor and shocking revelations that hit closer to home than you'd expect.

Runtime: 90 minutes with no intermission

Around The World In 80 Days 

Adapted by Mark Brown.
From the novel by Jules Verne.
December 2 – 20, 2026 

Around The World In 80 Days, is an adventure that explodes onto the stage in this fast-paced, whirlwind comedy! In the style of The 39 Steps, Around The World In 80 Days is as inventive as it is exhilarating. Five actors playing 40 roles - it's a show you cannot miss.

Million Dollar Quartet

January 13-31, 2027

Step inside the legendary night when rock ‘n’ roll history was made. Featuring icons like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, this electrifying musical brings those hits, the rivalries, and the raw energy of a once-in-a-lifetime jam session to life. Join us for Million Dollar Quartet.

Les Misérables

February 24 – March 21, 2027

An epic tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption set against the backdrop of revolution. CVRep will do the Coachella Valley Regional premiere of a restaging of Les Misérables. Follow Jean Valjean as he seeks a second chance while being pursued by Javert. This sweeping and unforgettable musical is one of the most powerful theatrical experiences you will have at CVRep.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Coachella Valley Repertory
Upcoming Shows
THE MINUTES
THE MINUTES
10/28 - 11/15/2026
MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
12/2 - 12/20/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Davis Gaines is live in DAVIS GAINES @ COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY!
Interview: Davis Gaines is live in DAVIS GAINES @ COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY!
7/25/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Comics Reading Comics in Los Angeles Comics Reading Comics
Dynasty Typewriter (9/13-9/13)
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
It's A Lot in Los Angeles It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19)
Jane Austen UnScripted in Los Angeles Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
Melt : The Play in Los Angeles Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding in Los Angeles Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)
MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS in Los Angeles MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/02-12/20)
Victoria Marks, A Deer Walks into a Dance in Los Angeles Victoria Marks, A Deer Walks into a Dance
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/16-10/17)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets