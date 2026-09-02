LES MISERABLES and More Set For Coachella Valley Repertory's 2026-27 Season

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Coachella Valley Repertory has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, which will kick off this October with The Minutes. The season will continue with Around the World in 80 Days, Million Dollar Quartet, and Les Miserables.

Full Season Subscriptions, also known as “fixed subscriptions” include one ticket for each of our four 2026/2027 productions on the same day / night of each performance, in the same seats. Additional options are also available on the theatre's website.

The Minutes

October 28 – November 15, 2026

In a small mid-western town, the City Council meets to find that one of newest members is asking questions about last month's minutes. A razor-sharp political satire that peels back the polished surface of small-town democracy, to reveal secrets, power plays, and the chilling truth. The Minutes, by Tracey Letts, delivers biting humor and shocking revelations that hit closer to home than you'd expect.

Runtime: 90 minutes with no intermission

Around The World In 80 Days

Adapted by Mark Brown.

From the novel by Jules Verne.

December 2 – 20, 2026

Around The World In 80 Days, is an adventure that explodes onto the stage in this fast-paced, whirlwind comedy! In the style of The 39 Steps, Around The World In 80 Days is as inventive as it is exhilarating. Five actors playing 40 roles - it's a show you cannot miss.

Million Dollar Quartet

January 13-31, 2027

Step inside the legendary night when rock ‘n’ roll history was made. Featuring icons like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, this electrifying musical brings those hits, the rivalries, and the raw energy of a once-in-a-lifetime jam session to life. Join us for Million Dollar Quartet.

Les Misérables

February 24 – March 21, 2027

An epic tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption set against the backdrop of revolution. CVRep will do the Coachella Valley Regional premiere of a restaging of Les Misérables. Follow Jean Valjean as he seeks a second chance while being pursued by Javert. This sweeping and unforgettable musical is one of the most powerful theatrical experiences you will have at CVRep.

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