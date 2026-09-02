LES MISERABLES and More Set For Coachella Valley Repertory's 2026-27 Season
The lineup also includes The Minutes, Around The World In 80 Days, and Million Dollar Quartet.
Coachella Valley Repertory has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, which will kick off this October with The Minutes. The season will continue with Around the World in 80 Days, Million Dollar Quartet, and Les Miserables.
Full Season Subscriptions, also known as “fixed subscriptions” include one ticket for each of our four 2026/2027 productions on the same day / night of each performance, in the same seats. Additional options are also available on the theatre's website.
The Minutes
October 28 – November 15, 2026
In a small mid-western town, the City Council meets to find that one of newest members is asking questions about last month's minutes. A razor-sharp political satire that peels back the polished surface of small-town democracy, to reveal secrets, power plays, and the chilling truth. The Minutes, by Tracey Letts, delivers biting humor and shocking revelations that hit closer to home than you'd expect.
Runtime: 90 minutes with no intermission
Around The World In 80 Days
Adapted by Mark Brown.
From the novel by Jules Verne.
December 2 – 20, 2026
Around The World In 80 Days, is an adventure that explodes onto the stage in this fast-paced, whirlwind comedy! In the style of The 39 Steps, Around The World In 80 Days is as inventive as it is exhilarating. Five actors playing 40 roles - it's a show you cannot miss.
Million Dollar Quartet
January 13-31, 2027
Step inside the legendary night when rock ‘n’ roll history was made. Featuring icons like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, this electrifying musical brings those hits, the rivalries, and the raw energy of a once-in-a-lifetime jam session to life. Join us for Million Dollar Quartet.
Les Misérables
February 24 – March 21, 2027
An epic tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption set against the backdrop of revolution. CVRep will do the Coachella Valley Regional premiere of a restaging of Les Misérables. Follow Jean Valjean as he seeks a second chance while being pursued by Javert. This sweeping and unforgettable musical is one of the most powerful theatrical experiences you will have at CVRep.
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Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Comics Reading Comics
Dynasty Typewriter (9/13-9/13)
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
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It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19)
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Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
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Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
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Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)
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MARK BROWN'S AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/02-12/20)
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Victoria Marks, A Deer Walks into a Dance
UCLA Nimoy Theater (10/16-10/17)