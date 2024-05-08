LA Phil Reveals Additional Details Of The Hollywood Bowl 2024 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced new updates about the Hollywood Bowl 2024 season. The schedule at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills features concerts under the stars with the LA Phil and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and celebrated artists spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway, opera and the music of film.

Adding to the magic of the Bowl this summer, the Andrew Bird Trio joins Pink MartiniAugust 23 and 24. Led by internationally acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Andrew Bird, the trio features Alan Hampton and Ted Poor. Bird’s new album Sunday Morning Put-On, features unique takes on classics from the Great American Songbook, finding Bird reimmersed in a lifelong love of mid-century, small group jazz. Plus, Los Angeles-based indie rock band Local Natives return to join classic American folk-rockers Mt. Joy at their inaugural show at the Bowl on August 25. Local Natives have progressed their sound over the course of five full-length albums, Gorilla Manor (2009), Hummingbird (2013), Sunlit Youth (2016), Violet Street (2019), and most recently, Time Will Wait For No One, But I’ll Wait For You (2024). For a full list of programs this season and to purchase tickets, please visit hollywoodbowl.com/calendar.

Audiences this summer will experience improved transportation and parking options at the Hollywood Bowl for both LA Phil and lease events. The following changes are in effect:

Lots A and D provide pre-purchased on-site parking to visitors.

Lot B now serves Park & Ride and Bowl Shuttle guests and provides access for ADA parking.

Lot C is no longer available for parking and has been redeployed as the Hollywood Bowl rideshare hub.

Reservations must be made in advance to guarantee on-site parking.

When buying tickets for LA Phil-presented Hollywood Bowl events, visitors can now purchase a GoMetro Round-Trip Pass for $3.50 valid on a Metro bus and train as part of their event ticket purchasing transaction, resulting in one transaction, but two digital tickets: an event ticket and transit pass. A Metro ticket purchase also provides access to the Hollywood Bowl shuttle for free from the B line at the Hollywood/Highland Station beginning two and a half hours before show time.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Interim Chief Executive Officer Daniel Song said, “The Hollywood Bowl is the live event destination for the summer. Each year, we present an incredible lineup of remarkable artists, unexpected pairings, and innovative programs, and this year is no different. What we have implemented this year are ways to improve the concertgoing experience even more, from a renewed commitment to Park & Ride and Hollywood Bowl Shuttle options, still the best ways of getting to and from the Bowl, as well as expanded capacity for rideshare.”

Changes to transportation and parking are designed to enhance all events by mitigating traffic congestion, improving the experience for neighboring communities and bolstering Hollywood Bowl Green Initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of concerts.

To further encourage use of Hollywood Bowl Shuttles and Park & Ride options, visitors receive 20% off at the Bowl Marketplace on the same day as their bus ride. There is also a free outward-bound shuttle from the Hollywood Bowl for rideshare patrons who want to use that service at one of four shuttle locations. For a full list of Park & Ride and Bowl Shuttle drop-off and pick-up locations and to plan a trip to the Hollywood Bowl, visit hollywoodbowl.com/visit/getting-here.

“The Hollywood Bowl is a place where unforgettable memories are made for families and friends who gather under the stars,” said Hollywood Bowl General Manager Laura Connelly. “We’re looking forward to audiences experiencing the upgrades that have been implemented at the Bowl this year whether it is getting to and from the Bowl so that they can more easily enjoy the must-see shows or savoring the amazing bites and curated wines at one of the restaurants or kiosks from Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine.”

﻿Rounding out the Bowl experience this year is the elevated cuisine from Sodexo Live!, the leading hospitality partner to the world’s most iconic venues, which has extended its partnership with the Hollywood Bowl this season. Sodexo Live!, in tandem with the Lucques Group, curates the renowned Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine program that delights music fans with gourmet summer supper menus, extensive wine lists, and a best-in-class picnic box program that has become a quintessential element of the experience. The Bowl features many outstanding culinary options, including three beautiful restaurants to enjoy a sit-down meal brought to life by James Beard Award-winners chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne.

