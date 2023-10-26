LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach Announces CURRENT: [inti]mate

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) announces CURRENT: [inti]mate, a chamber program curated by acclaimed composer inti figgis-vizueta celebrating Queer and Latine music cultures, presented in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 7:30 pm, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center on January 21, 2024, 7:30 pm.

CURRENT: [inti]mate aims to create an inclusive and welcoming environment, where diverse communities come together in harmony. The program features boundary-pushing music from the Latin-American diaspora, including works by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tania León, Angélica Negrón, Violeta Parra, Camilo Gonzalez-Sol, and Marcos Balter, as well as a world premiere by figgis-vizueta and the world premiere of a new arrangement by Carolina Heredia of Parra's Anticueca No. 4.

The New York-based figgis-vizueta writes magically real music through the lens of personal identities, braiding a childhood of overlapping immigrant communities and Black-founded Freedom schools – in Chocolate City (Washington, DC) – with direct Andean and Irish heritage and a deep connection to the land. The Washington Post declares, “[h]er music feels sprouted between structures, liberated from certainty and wrought from a language we'd do well to learn.” figgis-vizueta's work explores the transformative power of group improvisation and play, working to reconcile historical aesthetics and experimental practices with trans and Indigenous futures. Recent highlights include the Carnegie Hall premiere of her string quartet concerto, Seven Sides of Fire, written for the Attacca Quartet and American Composers Orchestra, conducted by Mei-Ann Chen; performances of Coradh (bending) by the Spoleto Festival, PODIUM Festival, and Oregon Symphony; and the REDCAT premiere of her evening-length show Music for Transitions, created in collaboration with two-time Grammy Award-winning cellist Andrew Yee, praised as “thrilling” and “revolutionary” (I Care If You Listen). Her upcoming projects include Animate Earth for Kronos Quartet's 50th Anniversary, a new Carnegie Hall-commissioned work for Ensemble Connect, continued development of Earths to Come for vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, and a new piano concerto for Conrad Tao and the Cincinnati Symphony, conducted by Matthias Pintscher.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Mellon Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802. The Los Angeles LGBT Center ‘s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038. For tickets ($35 and up) and information, please visit www.laco.org or call 213 221 3920.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) ranks among the world's top musical ensembles. Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Orchestra is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO has been proclaimed “America's finest chamber orchestra” (Public Radio International), “LA's most unintimidating chamber music experience” (Los Angeles magazine), “resplendent” (Los Angeles Times), and “one of the world's great chamber orchestras"(KUSC Classical FM). Performing throughout greater Los Angeles, the Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). In 2020, due to the global pandemic, LACO pivoted from presenting live performances to producing the groundbreaking CLOSE QUARTERS interdisciplinary digital series melding musical and visual arts, which has garnered more than 1.8 million views across social media platforms since its debut in November 2020. The “digitally native” programs, created specifically for streaming and applauded as “musically and artistically compelling” (Los Angeles Times) have “redefined how classical music can be presented in the 21st century (Cultural Attaché). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America. www.laco.org.

Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center – Fifty-three years ago, the Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has proudly cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy. Recognizing the arts as essential to the human spirit, the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center provides a place where the LGBTQ+ community and its friends can meet to appreciate and celebrate the complex vitality of our experience through entertaining and empowering cultural opportunities. With two theatres and two visual art galleries, the Tomlin/Wagner Center is an award-winning producer of the performing and visual arts in the greater Los Angeles area. For more information, please visit https://lalgbtcenter.org/.

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is a cultural landmark dedicated to celebrating and showcasing Latin American and Latino/a/x art and culture founded in 1996. Situated in the heart of Long Beach, MOLAA provides a platform for artists, scholars, and the community to explore the rich tapestry of Latin American and Latino/a/x heritage through various programs and exhibitions. MOLAA is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA. For more information, call 562.437.1689 or visit www.molaa.org.