KPFK's Arts In Review to Host Solo Artist David Dean Bottrell

Bottrell returns to Rogue Machine with his latest critically acclaimed, recent off-Broadway solo show, “David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet,”

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Welcome to KPFK's Arts in Review, celebrating 36 years on the air at 90.7FM, hosted by Julio Martinez. Today, KPFK welcomes David Dean Bottrell (Frasier, Modern Family), who is returning to Rogue Machine with his latest critically acclaimed, recent off-Broadway solo show, “David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet,” an uplifting evening about biting the dust. David examines the topic of mortality with anecdotes about potluck funerals, encounters with chatty EMS personnel, and an exploration of unconventional burial options. He is recounting his personal experiences with “the big “D” in a life-affirming storytelling theatrical event.

“Although the show is about something much bigger, I honestly think it came into being because of the pandemic,” says Bottrell. “We were all trapped in some form of isolation, and constantly being warned about how much danger we were in and to stay away from each other. It gave me a lot of time to think about how I want to spend my time from now on. I kind of think that all of my shows are about the search for honesty, even when it's embarrassing or reveals me to be the unprepared clod that I am.”

David Dean Bottrell is an actor/storyteller whose first solo show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, had a sold-out run at Rogue Machine in 2011 (LA TIMES - “Hysterical. Well-structured writing … deeply consoling”). Nominated for Best Spoken Word Show (2022 Broadway World Awards) and a recipient of a Best Solo Performance Award (Stage Scene LA), David's additional credits include numerous stage appearances in sketch comedy and storytelling shows at NYC's Joe's Pub, Dixon Place, Comedy Central Stage, and Acme Comedy Theatre. TV credits include the new 2023 reboot of Frasier, Modern Family, Law & Order SVU, Blacklist, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Mad Men, Justified, True Blood, Castle, Bones, Ugly Betty, Days of Our Lives, and Boston Legal. He wrote the screenplay for Searchlight Pictures hit comedy Kingdom Come. 

David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet opens on January 10th and runs at 8pm Wednesday – Saturday; 3pm Sunday through January 14, 2024. Rogue Machine, in the Matrix Theatre located at 7657 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $45 (Seniors $35, Students $25). Pay-What-You-Want ($20 minimum) Thursday, January 11th. Reservations: https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/ or for more information 855-585-5185.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org. For further information contact Julio Martinez online: julima720@gmail.com



