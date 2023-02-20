Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Junior High Los Angeles To Host QUEENFEST 2023 Benefiting Alexandria House & Junior High, March 11

Queenfest's mission is to encourage everyone to utilize their art form in the continuing battle for equality and equity.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Queenfest, an International Women's Day Variety Show, is celebrating its 7th year by raising money for Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Queenfest's mission is to encourage everyone to utilize their art form in the continuing battle for equality and equity.

Performances will include two short plays by Rachel Rios: Liz Estrada starring Rios, Nicole Clemetson, Kristin O'Brien, and Heather Ann Gottlieb, directed by Lauren Johansen, and The Break-Up starring Gabrielle Geiger and Liz Kummer, directed by Janette Danielson. Comedian Rachel Scanlon from the hit podcast Two Dykes And A Mic will perform stand-up, and Joy Regullano will be singing songs from her musical Supportive White Parents.

Join us on March 11th for a fabulous evening with a line up of fierce women/non-binary folks and enjoy a night of laughter, fun, all the emotions and community!

Queenfest 2023

03/11/23

Doors at 7:30PM, Show at 8:00PM

General Admission - $20

Wine & beer available for purchase

Junior High

603 S Brand Blvd

Glendale, CA 91204

(323) 400-3090 - text only

http://juniorhighlosangeles.com/

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226058®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fjuniorhighlosangeles.com%2Fcalendar%2Fqueenfest-2023-?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




