Joey Soloway to Present A 1 THEY/THEM SHOW at The Virgil
The creator of TRANSPARENT and I LOVE DICK performs a deeply personal comedy set drawing on family, Hollywood, gender, and Judaism.
A 1 THEY/THEM SHOW marks Emmy and Golden Globe winner Joey Soloway's stand-up debut. The final two performances will take place on Wednesdays, October 14 and 28, at The Virgil, located at 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Doors open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now.
Joey, the writer, director, and activist who created the groundbreaking series Transparent and I Love Dick, assembled A 1 THEY/THEM SHOW from material they began sneaking onto Los Angeles comedy stages four and eight minutes at a time under aliases including Joe Solomon and Gnarlie Hose.
A 1 THEY/THEM SHOW is a deeply personal one-person comedy performance drawing on family, Hollywood, gender, sex, Judaism, ambition and reinvention. It's an unexpected new chapter for an artist who has spent much of their career behind the camera: alone onstage with a microphone, finding out what happens when there's nowhere left to hide.
The first half draws on Soloway's experience spending the first 50 years of their life as a woman: advice to younger women from the self-proclaimed “world's oldest living trans person,” advice for the “Menopunks” — Soloway's name for women of their generation—and “T on Demand,” for anyone in the audience who decides they'd like to transition during the show. The second half turns to the men, as Soloway reveals inside stories from what they call the deepest wells of patriarchal privilege, from the singular perspective of someone who lived as a woman and now moves through the world as a gay man. Fun!
Joey Soloway also wrote and directed the feature Afternoon Delight, and co-founded 50/50 by 2020 and East Side Jews. After a career spent making television, films, theater and cultural trouble, Soloway is now workshopping
A1 THEY/THEM SHOW in Los Angeles before taking it on the road, including Chicago in November.
Joey's work across film, television, theater and cultural organizing has long explored gender, Jewish identity, family, power and the strange comedy of becoming oneself in public.
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