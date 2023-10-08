Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows

Prime is Dave's most recent recording and features his working trio of Jared Gold on organ and McClenty Hunter on drums.
Whether you've heard guitarist Dave Stryker fronting his own group (with 35 CD's as a leader to date), or as afeatured sideman with, Stanley Turrentine and Jack McDuff, you know why Gary Giddins in the Village Voice called him "one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.”
On his previous recording As We Are Dave broke new compositional ground for himself with an all-star band featuring John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Julian Shore and a string quartet arranged by Shore. The album made Best of 2022 in Downbeat Readers Poll, Jazz Times and many others, and hit #1 for 2 weeks on the JazzWeek Radio chart.
Stryker has been on a roll the last several years with all the recordings (on his label Strikezone Records) reaching the Top 10 and 5 hitting #1 on JazzWeek. Hot House magazine awarded Dave the Best GuitaristFans Decision for 2017. He was recently voted once again as one of the top Jazz Guitarists in the 2022Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls for the 15th time.
Stryker grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to New York City in 1980, and joined organist Jack McDuff's group (1984-85). From 1986 to 1995, Stryker played with tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. He has also performed with Freddie Hubbard, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, Jimmy Smith, Dr. Lonnie Smith, JimmyHeath, Kevin Mahogany, Eliane Elias, Joe Lovano, Steve Slagle and many others.
Dave is Adjunct Professor of Jazz Guitar at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. Dave's online teaching school is at www.artistworks.com. His book Dave Stryker's Jazz Guitar Improvisation MethodVol III is available on his website at www.davestryker.com.
Photo Credit Steven Peterson
Oct 14 at 8:00 PM / 9:30pm
Brush Culture
482 Cedar Lane
Teaneck NJ
201-357-5745
Dave Stryker Trio
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jared Gold - organ
Colby Inzer - drums
Oct 26 at 8:00 PM / 10:00pm
Snug Harbor
626 Frenchmen St
New Orleans LA
(504) 949-0696
Dave Stryker Quartet
Dave Stryker - guitar
Michael Pellera - piano
Jason Stewart - bass
Peter Vornado - drums
Nov 3 at 7:00 PM / 9:00pm
Shanghai Jazz
24 Main Street
Madison NJ
973.822.2899
Dave Stryker Trio
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jared Gold - organ
Adam Nussbaum - drums
Nov 5 at 7:00 PM
Century Room
311 East Congress St
Tucson AZ
(520) 622-8848
Dave Stryker Quintet
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jed Paradies - tenor sax
Angelo Versace - piano
Scott Black - bass
Arthur Vint - drums
Nov 9 at 7:30 PM
The Outpost
210 Yale Blvd SE
Albuquerque NM
505-268-0044
Dave Stryker Quartet
Dave Stryker - guitar
Bob Fox - piano
Terry Burns - bass
John Trentacosta - drums
Nov 10 at 7:30 PM
Taos Jazz Festival - Harwood Museum
238 Ledoux St
Taos NM
575-758-3147
Dave Stryker Quartet
Dave Stryker - guitar
Bob Fox - piano
Terry Burns - bass
John Trentacosta - drums
Nov 11 at 7:00 PM
Paradiso
903 Early St
Santa Fe NM
575-758-3147
Dave Stryker Quartet
Dave Stryker - guitar
Bob Fox - piano
Terry Burns - bass
John Trentacosta - drums
Nov 16 at 8:00 PM
New Tampa Performing Arts Center
8550 Hunters Village Rd
Tucson NM
575-758-3147
Dave Stryker Group
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jack Wilkins - tenor sax
LaRue Nickelson - guitar
Pablo Arencibia - piano
Mark Neuenschwander - bass
Dave Rudolph - drums
Dec 8 at 7:00 PM / 10:00pm
Shanghai Jazz Club
24 Main St
Madison NJ
973.822.2899
Dave Stryker Trio
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jared Gold - organ
Steve Johns - drums
Dec 21 at 7:00 PM / 9:30pm
Tavern on George
361 George St
New Brunswick NJ
(732) 640-0001
Dave Stryker Trio
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jared Gold - organ
Steve Johns - drums
Jan 4 at 3:00 PM
JEN Conference at Hyatt Regency Hotel
601 Loyola Ave
New Orleans LA
504-561-1234
Dave Stryker Trio w Bob Mintzer
Dave Stryker - guitar
Jared Gold - organ
McClenty Hunter - drums
Bob Mintzer - tenor sax
