Jazz Guitarist Dave Stryker Announces Upcoming 2023-24 Shows

Whether you've heard guitarist Dave Stryker fronting his own group (with 35 CD's as a leader to date), or as afeatured sideman with, Stanley Turrentine and Jack McDuff, you know why Gary Giddins in the Village Voice called him "one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.”



Prime is Dave's most recent recording and features his working trio of Jared Gold on organ and McClenty Hunter on drums. The trio recently opened up for Steely Dan's 2002 summer tour.



On his previous recording As We Are Dave broke new compositional ground for himself with an all-star band featuring John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Julian Shore and a string quartet arranged by Shore. The album made Best of 2022 in Downbeat Readers Poll, Jazz Times and many others, and hit #1 for 2 weeks on the JazzWeek Radio chart.



Stryker has been on a roll the last several years with all the recordings (on his label Strikezone Records) reaching the Top 10 and 5 hitting #1 on JazzWeek. Hot House magazine awarded Dave the Best GuitaristFans Decision for 2017. He was recently voted once again as one of the top Jazz Guitarists in the 2022Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls for the 15th time.



Stryker grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to New York City in 1980, and joined organist Jack McDuff's group (1984-85). From 1986 to 1995, Stryker played with tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. He has also performed with Freddie Hubbard, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, Jimmy Smith, Dr. Lonnie Smith, JimmyHeath, Kevin Mahogany, Eliane Elias, Joe Lovano, Steve Slagle and many others.



Dave is Adjunct Professor of Jazz Guitar at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. Dave's online teaching school is at www.artistworks.com. His book Dave Stryker's Jazz Guitar Improvisation MethodVol III is available on his website at www.davestryker.com.



Photo Credit Steven Peterson

Upcoming Schedule

Oct 14 at 8:00 PM / 9:30pm

Brush Culture

482 Cedar Lane

Teaneck NJ

201-357-5745

Dave Stryker Trio

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jared Gold - organ

Colby Inzer - drums

Oct 26 at 8:00 PM / 10:00pm

Snug Harbor

626 Frenchmen St

New Orleans LA

(504) 949-0696

Dave Stryker Quartet

Dave Stryker - guitar

Michael Pellera - piano

Jason Stewart - bass

Peter Vornado - drums

Nov 3 at 7:00 PM / 9:00pm

Shanghai Jazz

24 Main Street

Madison NJ

973.822.2899

Dave Stryker Trio

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jared Gold - organ

Adam Nussbaum - drums

Nov 5 at 7:00 PM

Century Room

311 East Congress St

Tucson AZ

(520) 622-8848

Dave Stryker Quintet

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jed Paradies - tenor sax

Angelo Versace - piano

Scott Black - bass

Arthur Vint - drums

Nov 9 at 7:30 PM

The Outpost

210 Yale Blvd SE

Albuquerque NM

505-268-0044

Dave Stryker Quartet

Dave Stryker - guitar

Bob Fox - piano

Terry Burns - bass

John Trentacosta - drums

Nov 10 at 7:30 PM

Taos Jazz Festival - Harwood Museum

238 Ledoux St

Taos NM

575-758-3147

Dave Stryker Quartet

Dave Stryker - guitar

Bob Fox - piano

Terry Burns - bass

John Trentacosta - drums

Nov 11 at 7:00 PM

Paradiso

903 Early St

Santa Fe NM

575-758-3147

Dave Stryker Quartet

Dave Stryker - guitar

Bob Fox - piano

Terry Burns - bass

John Trentacosta - drums

Nov 16 at 8:00 PM

New Tampa Performing Arts Center

8550 Hunters Village Rd

Tucson NM

575-758-3147

Dave Stryker Group

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jack Wilkins - tenor sax

LaRue Nickelson - guitar

Pablo Arencibia - piano

Mark Neuenschwander - bass

Dave Rudolph - drums

Dec 8 at 7:00 PM / 10:00pm

Shanghai Jazz Club

24 Main St

Madison NJ

973.822.2899

Dave Stryker Trio

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jared Gold - organ

Steve Johns - drums

Dec 21 at 7:00 PM / 9:30pm

Tavern on George

361 George St

New Brunswick NJ

(732) 640-0001

Dave Stryker Trio

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jared Gold - organ

Steve Johns - drums

Jan 4 at 3:00 PM

JEN Conference at Hyatt Regency Hotel

601 Loyola Ave

New Orleans LA

504-561-1234

Dave Stryker Trio w Bob Mintzer

Dave Stryker - guitar

Jared Gold - organ

McClenty Hunter - drums

Bob Mintzer - tenor sax