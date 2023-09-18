Jaxx Theatricals to Present Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY in October

Jaxx Theatricals will present Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party previewing on October 7th and opening on Friday, October 13th at the Jaxx Theatre. Book, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March. The show is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas*, Artistic director of Jaxx Theatricals, United States Cultural Arts Envoy and LA Ovation Award Nominee for Chicago, the Musical (Co Producer/Director/Choreographer) starring Tony-Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. The production is Music Directed and Conducted by Adam McDonald, whose credits include the Broadway Tour of Wicked.

A steamy prohibition tale, steamrolling and roaring its way across the stage, Andrew Lippa's Wild Party was an Off-Broadway gem that garnered an array of industry accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Obie awards. Based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written.

Lovers, Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. The gun gets fired, but who's been shot?

Andrew Lippa's Wild Party is a favorite of theatre companies that like to push the envelope. Creative potential leaps from its pages and it is packed with high- energy dance numbers and catchy tunes.

The musical opened Off-Broadway on February 24, 2000, at the Manhattan Club Theatre and ran for 54 performances. Directed by Gabriel Barre, choreographed by Mark Dendy, and with musical direction by Stephen Oremus, it starred Julia Murney as Queenie, Brian d'Arcy James as Burrs, Taye Diggs as Mr. Black and Idina Menzel as Kate.

The cast of Jaxx's Wild Party stars: Madelyn Claire Lego as Queenie, Kyle Stocker as Burrs, Chris Louis as Mr. Black and Whitney Vigil as Kate. The cast also includes: Taylor Bailey, Alora Kinley, Mary Louise Lukasiewicz, DT Matias, Brendan McCay, Julie Mai Nguyen, Emily Rafala, James Ramirez, Natalie Reff, Ana Sera, Christopher Robert Smith, Jesus David Torres Morabito and Kyler Wells. Costume design by Jeremy Lucas, lighting design by Justin Kelley-Cahill, set design by Colin Tracy, and sound design by Jamie Humiston. Wild Party features a live band with Adam McDonald (keys), Aric Kline (trumpet), Phil Moore (winds), Jonathan Pintoff (bass), & Tom Zygmont (drums).

Subsequently, Jeremy Lucas co-produced, directed and choreographed the West Coast premiere of Andrew Lippa's Wild Party at the former Met Theatre in 2006, but did not have a hand in much of the casting as the project was brought to him with the leading roles in place. Following this venture, Jaxx Theatricals was born. Jaxx's debut production was the critically acclaimed West Coast premiere of Cy Coleman's The Life at the Stella Adler Theatre starring David St. Louis ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist") and Drag Superstar, Willam ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). Most recently, Jaxx produced the World Premiere of Halfway to Gethsemane as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Jaxx participated in the Producers' Encore Awards immediately following the festival and awarded 10 original shows with an Encore performance this past July. Wild Party is produced by Jeremy Lucas, Jesus David Torres Morabito and Charisma Zenetzis.

Wild Party previews Saturday, October 7th, opens on Friday, October 13th and runs Fridays & Saturdays, October 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28. All shows @ 8PM. The Jaxx Theatre is located at 1089 N. Oxford Ave. in East Hollywood, 90029. For tickets please visit: Click Here

There are a limited amount of VIP tables available. Please contact Charisma@JaxxTheatricals.org for booking information.

Be sure to check out our special Halloween-themed Magic Show starring internationally acclaimed magician, David Goldrake after the performances on October 27th & 28th @ 10:30PM or October 29th-31st @ 8PM with a special séance on Halloween! Tickets on sale soon.

*Denotes, member of the Stage Directors & Choreographer Society, the union for professional Directors & Choreographers in the United States.