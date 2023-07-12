Jacquelyn Landgraf Named New Artistic Director Of The Elysian Theater

The Elysian has announced that Jacquelyn Landgraf will join the company as its new Artistic Director.

Jacquelyn will oversee all of the programming and artistic activities at the theater, including incubating new projects, building a producing pipeline, developing a rich slate of classes and workshops in our newly acquired space, The Skunk Room, and continuing to foster the Elysian as a home base for a diverse and collaborative community of LA's most electric voices in experimental comedy and theater.

With a wide-ranging history of creative development and supporting artists-in-process, Jacquelyn brings a wealth of experience to this role, including as a former ensemble member of the avant-garde theater collective The New York Neo-Futurists, which she helped forge into a Downtown mainstay in its first decade. She is the creator and executive producer of the popular musical fiction podcast, It Makes A Sound, was on the master faculty at the Atlantic Acting School and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and teaches performance and writing workshops across the country and internationally.

Jacquelyn will officially start in her new position on July 24th and she has already energized and inspired us with her vision for what the future of the Elysian can be. She joins Managing Director Latif Tayour to form a leadership team that will continue to evolve, expand, and elevate our space as the premiere destination for new work that takes risks and defies genre. We are delighted to welcome Jacquelyn to our team, and look forward to supporting her vision.