Interview: James Byous, Ruby Lewis & Cheyenne Wells of GREASE at Altadena Music Theatre

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From For The Record to Rydell High: James Byous, Ruby Lewis & Cheyenne Wells Join GREASE

For more than a decade, For The Record has built one of Los Angeles theatre's most devoted followings through immersive productions that transform beloved films and soundtracks into communal theatrical experiences. Now, several familiar faces from that creative family are reuniting in Altadena Music Theatre's upcoming production of Grease. The cast includes For The Record favorites James Byous, Ruby Lewis, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells. Wells also brings a unique connection to Rydell High, having previously appeared as Olivia in Paramount Plus's Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies before stepping into the role of Marty in this production.

For Wells, one of the biggest draws has been sharing the stage with performers she already knows so well. "I think they'll notice how connected we actually are," Wells said. "We do a bunch of shows together all the time, and it's definitely a treat."

That sense of connection is something Lewis believes longtime For The Record audiences will immediately recognize. For Lewis, much of that connection starts with Altadena Music Theatre Producing Artistic Director Sarah Azcarate and Grease director Oliver Azcarate. "Sarah, Oliver, and I all share an affinity for immersive theater," Lewis said. "They're bringing that same intimacy to Grease. Greased Lightning literally drives through the audience."

She also sees a direct link between the performers audiences know from For The Record and the work being done in Altadena. "Working with For The Record actors brings a certain depth," Lewis said. "We spent years recreating iconic films and moments, and that taught us how to find the humanity inside familiar stories."

Byous agrees that fans will recognize something beyond the songs and choreography. "There's a joy that comes from working with people you're not only friends with but genuine fans of," he said. "That mutual respect comes through onstage."

Byous, who previously appeared as Sky Masterson in Altadena Music Theatre's production of Guys and Dolls, says the collaborative atmosphere is one of the reasons he keeps returning. "It's the experience," he said. "Oliver has a strong vision, but he's collaborative. You feel like you're part of the creative process."

While Grease may seem far removed from the cinematic mashups that helped define For The Record, the cast believes this production is finding new ways into familiar material.

Wells also brings a unique perspective after spending a season in the world of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. "It's always fun coming back into the Grease world," she said. "My character in the TV show was very similar to Marty, so I get to go back to the roots of the franchise. It's fun knowing the backstory of the Pink Ladies and bringing that to this stage production."

Lewis has her own history with the material, having earned her Equity card performing in Grease. "Coming back to it twenty years later has been fascinating," she said. "I'm finding layers in Sandy that I never saw when I was younger."

In fact, she wasn't initially convinced Grease was the right choice for Altadena Music Theatre's comeback season. "I'd already played Sandy, and I thought we should be doing something else," Lewis admitted. Conversations with Sarah and Oliver Azcarate eventually changed her mind. "Now I'm completely on board. Twenty years later, I'm finding things in this material that I never expected to find."

For Wells, the appeal comes from discovering the stage version for the first time. "It's refreshing and fun," she said. "I haven't done a classic musical in a while, and I've actually never done the stage Grease show."

Longtime fans may also see some surprises from performers they think they know well. Asked what For The Record audiences might discover about him, Byous immediately pointed to the choreography. "If audiences walk away saying, 'Wow, James can actually dance,' I'll be thrilled."

Wells laughed when asked the same question. "That I can dance better than just shaking my butt."

And if audiences are wondering whether the vocal firepower associated with For The Record will be present, Lewis doesn't hesitate. "People are going to be blown away by the voices. At our first sing-through, I found myself getting emotional listening to everyone."

Part of the enduring appeal of Grease, the cast agrees, is its ability to balance fun with genuine feeling. Lewis credits "the nostalgia, the Americana, and the songbook," while Byous believes much of its staying power comes from the iconic film adaptation.

Wells sees something simpler. "It's just a fun show," she said. "The music is mostly upbeat and fun, yet there's still emotion and care for family and friends. It's a very relatable show."

And for longtime For The Record fans debating whether to make the trip to Altadena, Wells offers perhaps the simplest pitch of all. "The talent. And the amazing outdoor stage experience. You'll have a great time."

For all the conversations about nostalgia and beloved songs, the cast ultimately returns to something much bigger when discussing why this production matters. The return of Altadena Music Theatre following the devastating Eaton Fire has become a story of resilience as much as artistry.

Lewis has witnessed that journey firsthand. "I'm incredibly proud of Sarah," she said. "As her best friend, I've seen firsthand how hard this has been. I can't believe she's managed to do it."

She describes the company's return in simple terms. "This really is a Phoenix-rising story."

Byous echoed that sentiment, pointing to the very real losses behind the rebuilding effort. "Her home burned down. Our home theater burned down," he said. "And from the ashes, this Phoenix rose again."

What resonates most for him is what the company represents. "Most of those kids had lost their homes in the fire," he said of Altadena Music Theatre's youth programs. "What the company represents to me is community."

The experience reminded him why he fell in love with theater in the first place. "As a young person, I found my family in the theater. I found my purpose in the theater. Being part of a theater that has this outreach for kids and is so community-driven means the world to me."

That sense of family may be the strongest connection between For The Record and Altadena Music Theatre. Both organizations have built loyal followings through community as much as performance.

For longtime For The Record fans, Grease is more than an opportunity to see James Byous, Ruby Lewis, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells share a stage again. It's a chance to witness a company - and a community - writing its next chapter.

Lewis and Byous will also return as the romantic leads of AMT's second show of the season, Little Shop of Horrors.

Grease plays August 6–16 at Altadena Music Theatre, followed by Little Shop of Horrors September 3–13. Tickets for both shows are on sale at https://www.altadenamusictheatre.com/2026summerseason.

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