GREASE and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open Altadena Music Theatre's 2026 Summer Season

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Altadena Music Theatre (AMT) has announced its return with the 2026 season featuring productions of Grease (August 6–16) and Little Shop of Horrors (September 3–13). After the 2025 Eaton Fire displaced AMT from its original home at the Charles Farnsworth Amphitheater, the company will perform in a temporary outdoor venue at the Mountain View Mausoleum featuring custom-built staging and seating for these shows.

Founder and artistic director Sarah Azcarate moved to Altadena in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She founded AMT with the goal of creating meaningful arts opportunities rooted in connection, education, and joy. AMT has grown into a nonprofit organization serving local families through youth musical theatre programming, inclusive arts education for children and teens, and well-respected professional community rooted productions for adults. Past productions have included Hair (2022), Cabaret (2023), and Guys and Dolls (2024).

Beginning on Thursday, August 6, Altadena Music Theatre will rock and roll again with its high-energy production of Grease. Audiences will step into the high school hallways of the 1950s where leather jackets shake and ponytails swing to timeless hits like Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and You're the One That I Want. Grease is a celebration of teenage dreams, rebellious hearts, and the magic of first love. With book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the original Broadway production opened on February 14, 1972, running for eight years and 3,388 performances. It has enjoyed two wildly popular Broadway revivals from 1994–1998 and from 2007–2009. Between the three productions, Grease has received 11 Tony Award nominations. Performances will run Thursday–Sunday at 8pm through August 16. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Opening on Thursday, September 3, the soaring doo-wop caterwauls and pulsating soulful croons pouring out of Skid Row come alive in the darkly hilarious super-hit Little Shop of Horrors. With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the story follows Seymour, a downtrodden and shy florist's assistant whose life blossoms overnight thanks to an otherworldly and hungry new plant named Audrey II. But there's a catch — it craves blood. As fame, fortune, and love begin to bloom, so does the madness. The score includes unforgettable, passionate melodies like Suddenly Seymour and Somewhere That's Green. Little Shop of Horrors began its onstage life off-Broadway in 1982. It opened on the West End in 1983, was presented on Broadway in 2003, and was revived on the West End in 2007. A new production opened off-Broadway in 2019, where it is still running. Performances will run Thursday–Sunday at 8pm through September 13. Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Altadena Music Theatre 2026 Summer Season is sponsored by Warner Bros Discovery. Casting and creative team information will be announced shortly. Season passes (including premium seating, a 25% discount off the cost of single tickets, and other benefits) range from $66–$120 and single tickets range from $40–$107. They are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.altadenamusictheatre.com.

The Mountain View Mausoleum is located at 2300 Marengo Avenue in Altadena, 91001.

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