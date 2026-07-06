Interview: Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson of MEXODUS at Pasadena Playhouse

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Co-creators and performers Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson are excited to bring Mexodus, their acclaimed musical about a little-known Underground Railroad route which led across the Rio Grande into Mexico to Pasadena Playhouse because they feel this is the closest vicinity to a large Mexican population the show has ever been. As Quijada explains, the collaborators subscribe to the “school of Anthony Bourdain”. “We see community linkage— going out and eating with people, meeting, and talking about what is happening locally as an entry point.” When the show was produced in Baltimore, Quijada and Robinson got matching tattoos from a Black-owned tattoo parlor. During another iteration of the show, they sourced their suits for opening night from a Black-owned suit shop. Though neither artist has spent much time on the West Coast, they are excited to explore the food culture (Quijada is eager to sample the legendary tacos), see the sights (Robinson wants to explore Muscle Beach in Venice), and take advantage of their proximity to nature.

In creating this piece, Robinson explains, “We made something specific for us. We both love hip-hop, we were both raised religious, but in that specificity, something became universal.” Quijada elaborates, “If you want to see a piece of Latino theatre, you see something like In the Heights. If you want to see Black theatre, you see August Wilson. But there is not a lot of theatre talking about Black and brown solidarity that equally represents the two communities in ways that empowers the communities and makes them feel proud.”

While the show explores trauma, rage, solidarity, and a devastating period of American history, the creators felt it was important to fuse the piece with joy. “We start the show by inviting the audience to shake what their mama gave them,” Quijada shares. “We want to jump into slavery in a way that is approachable and to approach liberation in a way that doesn’t feel pedantic.”

In reflecting on the show’s success despite its humble beginnings as a conversation in a New York studio apartment, the creators agree there is some sort of supernatural power looking down on them. “Some spirits must be pleased with us and have been helping us along the way,” suggests Robinson. “It’s Gaia!”, Quijada affirms. Whoever is blessing this show, LA should be excited to experience this groundbreaking production as it kicks off its tour in Pasadena.