MEXODUS is Coming to Pasadena Playhouse in July

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Mexodus, created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal with choreography by Tony Thomas, will conclude its run on June 14 in New York and travel directly to Pasadena Playhouse, to begin performances July 8 through August 2, 2026.



The live-looping hip-hop musical Mexodus recently won four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, one Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, and one Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the first Off-Broadway musical to win the award in 30 years.



The Pasadena Playhouse run follows the musical’s critically acclaimed twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in 2025 and current return Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre that will conclude on June 14. Mexodus is now available as an Audible Original, featuring the entire musical recorded in immersive Dolby Atmos sound design and extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Read the reviews for the production HERE!



Celebrated playwrights, actors, and musicians Quijada and Robinson tell a unique story of the Underground Railroad that led south, taking 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people to seek freedom in Mexico. This groundbreaking musical amplifies the story of a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.



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