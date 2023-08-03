Inspirational Talkshow FANTASTIC HUMANS Launches With Fundraiser For The Rhythmic Arts Project

Creator and host Andrea Westmeyer will premiere her immersive talk show on Saturday, August 26th @ 5:30pm, at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, and has sponsored a fundraiser for The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP), a charity founded by her guest and musician Eddie Tuduri.

Tuduri is a prolific drummer who has worked with many of the world's greatest entertainers, both touring and in countless studio recordings. His tenure includes The Beach Boys, Dobie Gray, Del Shannon, Rick Nelson and the Stone Canyon Band, Dr. John, The Five Man Electric Band, Wha-Koo, Marianne Faithful, Martha Reeves, John Stewart, Steve Perry, Kenny Neal, Tata Vega, Ronnie Laws, Englebert Humperdinck, Dwight Yoakum, Johnny Rivers, Freddy Fender and Charlie Rich, Michael McDonald, and Jimmy Messina.

In 1997, a catastrophic surfing accident left him a quadriplegic, with medical experts saying he would be wheelchair-bound and never walk or play music again. He proved them wrong, making a miraculous recovery, and went on to develop his innovative educational curriculum, TRAP. The program is designed for individuals with intellectual differences, teaching them life-enhancing skills, and is currently available in 20 countries worldwide.

The evening will begin with a screening of Eddie's episode "Rubbing Shoulders with Angels," which takes us on a fantastic but humble human's unprecedented journey. A Q&A with Westmeyer & Tuduri, moderated by Fantastic Humans' producer Sean Michael Beyer will be immediately after, and a special performance from a TRAP alumnus and some of the fantastic professional musicians who support Eddie's program. A cocktail reception will follow.

Fantastic Humans

Proceeds benefiting TRAP

Saturday, August 26th, 5:30pm

Harmony Gold Theater

7655 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Tickets: $50 and are tax deductible.





Fantastic Humans - Sizzle Reel https://vimeo.com/849255583