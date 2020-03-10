Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Present A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre company (IVRT) has announced the opening of its 2020 season with "A Streetcar Named Desire" presented in March at the Candlelight Pavilion.

Director Frank Minano said, "Tennessee Williams's Pulitzer Prize winning classic "A Streetcar Named Desire" is the best drama of the twentieth century in my opinion, for its portrayal of many themes including mental health and one's ability to deal with change. I am delighted that fellow 1980 CHS Alumna Susannah Hough will portray Blanche Dubois and local theatre veteran Aaron Pyle will play Stanley. As IVRT celebrates 30 years of passionate theatre we are thrilled to once again offer this critically acclaimed theatrical event."

About the play:

Fragile Southern Belle Blanche DuBois moves to New Orleans to live with her sister, Stella, and her harsh brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski, in a tiny, dingy apartment. Personalities clash, temperaments flare and secrets are revealed in the classic Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

The honorary producer is Andrea Lueken, director is Frank Minano and Hope Kaufman is the assistant director. IVRT is pleased to announce Claremont High School alumni Susannah Hough and local veteran actor Aaron Pyle will portray Tennessee Williams iconic characters Blanche Dubois and Stanley Kowalski in

this classic drama. Rounding out IVRT's cast of Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire" is

Michael Buczynski as Harold "Mitch" Mitchell, Jessica Kochu as Stella Kowalski, Steve Siegel as Steve, Michelle Reinhardt as Eunice and Hector Castaneda as Pablo.

Performance Dates and Times: March 4, 11, 12, 17 and 18. Performances are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30pm. There is a matinee on the final Wednesday at 2:30pm. Tickets: $35-$40.

Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Season subscriptions are available. Inland Valley Repertory Theatre performs at the Candlelight Pavilion, 455 West Foothill Blvd. at the corner of Indian Hill behind Trader Joe's in Claremont. No dinner is served at IVRT performances. Concessions (sweets, bottled water, etc.) may be purchased in the lobby.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre:

Founded in 1990 by Claremont High School alum Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in 2008. IVRT's unique mid-week arrangement incorporates a feature known as "set modification", that is, upcycling the sets that the Candlelight Pavilion uses for its dinner theatre on the weekends. A critically acclaimed regional theater company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the city of Claremont, and the Claremont Educational Foundation, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.





