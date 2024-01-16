Independent Shakespeare Co. Reveals Two New Board Directors

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) has revealed that Paul Major and Corissa Pacillas Smith were enthusiastically elected to its board of directors.

Artistic Director and ISC co-founder Melissa Chalsma comments, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Paul and Corissa join the ISC Board! Both are longtime audience members, having each attended for more than 15 years. Springboarding off 2023's celebratory 20th season of Free Shakespeare in the Park, Paul and Corissa join our board at a time of audacious planning and growth as we build a stronger, more joyful, more connected community through shared theatrical experiences.”

Paul Major is an actor, writer, and filmmaker, who works by day as a lead developer at Part 4.

Since 2008 Paul has been a volunteer with Gobble Gobble Give, the nation's largest potluck party to benefit our unhoused communities on Thanksgiving Day, and he now serves as their national secretary. Paul is also the company secretary at The Furuya Foundation, dedicated to Rev. Kensho Furuya's legacy by promoting Japanese culture and the traditional martial arts of Aikido and Iaido.

Paul said, "There is no theater in Los Angeles that reflects the vibrant, joyous, diverse reality of the city as well as Independent Shakespeare Co. I look forward to sharing in the efforts of ISC and continuing to help maintain and build a strong and all-inclusive community."

Corissa Pacillas Smith is primarily a performance artist and trained actor actively exploring the intersection of performance and visual art. Corissa is the Creative Director at TamsArt, a local business that connects with others through art, specifically Paint & Sip Parties and creating custom, commissioned pieces. Her work in the nonprofit sector goes back 15 years, with a church that focused on community organizing and outreach for various social issues, with a social justice nonprofit in South LA where her focus was environmental justice and with Assembly, a small non-profit theatre company.

Corissa comments, “From the beginning I was attracted to ISC's commitment to creating a diverse ensemble and making theatre accessible to every Angeleno. I love the way ISC truly connects with their community, from those who come to see the shows, to partnering with local nonprofits in pursuit of justice. As a community member, I always felt seen by the leadership, cast, and crew at ISC - they are approachable, they remember me, they go out of their way to greet me at each performance. I hope to raise awareness of this incredible, community driven theatre company to every Angeleno, especially to young professionals who are looking for a way to get involved and give back. I hope to spread the wonderful news of ISC's excellence & joy, and invite everyone to take part, in any way they can!”

ABOUT INDEPENDENT SHAKESPEARE CO.

2023 marked 20 years of producing LA's Free Shakespeare in the Park! The Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival has grown to become a tradition for tens of thousands of Angelenos, bringing together our diverse, vibrant community through accessible, imaginative performances of classical plays. ISC is the 2018 recipient of the Paul Robeson Award by Actors' Equity Foundation and Actors' Equity Association (the first organization on the West Coast to receive this honor). Prior to the pandemic, the Festival welcomed over 40,000 people each summer to the Old Zoo. We have now performed to 500,000 people. Our audience is unique: we attract a community that is young (71% age 35 and under), diverse (48% identify as non-Caucasian), and, unlike national trends, 75% are middle and lower income. In 2018, we opened the ISC Studio, an upgrade from our previous indoor space into a larger performance venue and lounge at the Atwater Arts + Innovation Complex. The ISC Studio is active and unpredictable, serving as a multi-purpose and multi-disciplinary laboratory. www.iscla.org