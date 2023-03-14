Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 14, 2023  
Independent Shakespeare Co. Announces New Board Director

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC), announced that Joel Carnes has been elected to its board of directors.

Artistic Director and co-founder Melissa Chalsma comments, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Joel joining the ISC Board! His expertise in strategic planning will be critical during this time of growth. All of us feel so fortunate to have his partnership as we chart the next chapters of the ISC story."

Comments Mr. Carnes, "I first discovered ISC in 2007, when productions were in Barnsdall Art Park. That season included Midsummer Night's Dream, Richard II, and Macbeth. My then girlfriend (now wife) and I were instantly hooked - we saw each show and have been back every season since! After 15 years in the audience, I am excited to join the ISC Board and lend my support to one of the great cultural pillars of Los Angeles. I know ISC's work will continue to bring our community closer together through engaging productions of both classics and original works, while creating theater that is inclusive of diverse creative voices and accessible to all audiences. My hope is that my contributions will allow ISC to expand our offerings and reach, so that even more Angelenos can experience theater in a way that opens their minds, hearts, and spirits."

Joel is the Chief Operating Officer at Nationwide Pet Insurance, where he also holds the title of VP of Operational Excellence, a philosophy of work where problem solving, teamwork, and leadership results in the continuous improvement of the organization. Prior to joining Nationwide, Joel was the CEO of Alliance for Innovation (AFI), and he has held executive leadership positions with some of the most innovative organizations in the world, including XPRIZE, SecondMuse, Activision and Disney Imagineering. During his off-hours, you will likely find Joel hiking, biking and exploring the Angeles National Forest - the same mountains he used to patrol as a Ranger in the U.S. Forest Service.



