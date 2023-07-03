IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre This Month

Morgan-Wixson theatre will bring a Latino/a/e/x community to life, presenting IN THE HEIGHTS, concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes.

Director Ariella Salinas Fiore reached her impressively high goals for this production, resulting in an unparalleled cast, production team, and, ultimately, show. She reminds us that “we [members of the Latino/a/e/x community] are not a monolith; we come from dozens of different countries, and we come in every shade. Representation was crucial.” However, her vision for this production far exceeded the boundaries of Washington Heights, New York, where IN THE HEIGHTS takes place. “This essential American story comprises community, family, and immigrant themes,” she explains, “and my hope is for people of all our varied histories to see themselves in the very authentic relationships in this show, between individuals, families, neighborhoods, and socio-economic tiers.”

IN THE HEIGHTS opened on Broadway in 2008 when creator Miranda was only 28 years old, and it won four out of thirteen Tony Award nominations. Its universal relatability is doubtlessly due, in part, to the prevailing theme of “Home.” During the 2011-2012 Cooper Series at Swarthmore College, Miranda conveys, “Home's the thing we're circling here...It's got its good points and it's got its problems and, in terms of what's the external force that is changing this neighborhood, gentrification is very much that...For [Vanessa], home is something to run away from...For Usnavi, home is this idealized D[ominican] R[epublic] that he's barely been to as a baby...Then there's Nina, who was always gonna get out...and sort of comes home with her tail between her legs.”

Morgan-Wixson’s presentation of IN THE HEIGHTS is a must-see for every segment of our diverse community. This is storytelling at its best.

IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Ariella Salinas Fiore; Philip McBride and Melodie S. Rivers are Co- Producers; Musical Director is Jenny Chaney; Choreographer is Leonel Ayala; Emily Ellis is Stage Manager, assisted by ASMs Andrew Chorbi and Emily OckoMichalak; Costume Designer is Samantha Jo Jaffray; Props are procured by Nicole German; Production Associate is Amanda Meade-Tatum; Lighting Designer is Antonio Cruz; Set Designer and Technical Director is William Wilday; Scenic Designer and Artist is Melodie S. Rivers

The show stars

Gabriel Ramirez (USNAVI)

Natalie Chavez (NINA ROSARIO) Samantha Barrios (CAMILA ROSARIO)

Adrian Ayala (KEVIN ROSARIO) Deonte Allen (BENNY)

Olivia Leyva (VANESSA)

Bianca Flores (ABUELA CLAUDIA) Eadric Einbinder (SONNY)

Joyce Blackmon (DANIELA)

Stephanie Jauregui (CARLA)

Jenna Smalls (GRAFITTI PETE)

Rubén Gabriel Hernández (PIRAGUA MAN) Michael Dumas (ENSEMBLE)

Sebastian Estrada (ENSEMBLE) Julian Hennech (ENSEMBLE)

Lauren Josephs (ENSEMBLE)

Caitlyn Rose Massey (ENSEMBLE) Yessenia Buezo Munoz (ENSEMBLE) Carla Romo (ENSEMBLE)

Ethan Trejo (ENSEMBLE)

Jorchual Gregory Vargas (ENSEMBLE) Cynthia Vassor (ENSEMBLE)

Javon Willis (ENSEMBLE)

IN THE HEIGHTS concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Presented by Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., July 8 through July 30 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults $25, Seniors and Military $23, Students $20. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit Click Here or call (310) 828-7519. Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater, with many excellent restaurants within walking distance.