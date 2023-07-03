IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre This Month

Morgan-Wixson’s presentation of IN THE HEIGHTS is a must-see for every segment of our diverse community. This is storytelling at its best.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre
Review: LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 4 Review: LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse

IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre This Month

Morgan-Wixson theatre will bring a Latino/a/e/x community to life, presenting IN THE HEIGHTS, concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes.

Director Ariella Salinas Fiore reached her impressively high goals for this production, resulting in an unparalleled cast, production team, and, ultimately, show. She reminds us that “we [members of the Latino/a/e/x community] are not a monolith; we come from dozens of different countries, and we come in every shade. Representation was crucial.” However, her vision for this production far exceeded the boundaries of Washington Heights, New York, where IN THE HEIGHTS takes place. “This essential American story comprises community, family, and immigrant themes,” she explains, “and my hope is for people of all our varied histories to see themselves in the very authentic relationships in this show, between individuals, families, neighborhoods, and socio-economic tiers.”

IN THE HEIGHTS opened on Broadway in 2008 when creator Miranda was only 28 years old, and it won four out of thirteen Tony Award nominations. Its universal relatability is doubtlessly due, in part, to the prevailing theme of “Home.” During the 2011-2012 Cooper Series at Swarthmore College, Miranda conveys, “Home's the thing we're circling here...It's got its good points and it's got its problems and, in terms of what's the external force that is changing this neighborhood, gentrification is very much that...For [Vanessa], home is something to run away from...For Usnavi, home is this idealized D[ominican] R[epublic] that he's barely been to as a baby...Then there's Nina, who was always gonna get out...and sort of comes home with her tail between her legs.”

Morgan-Wixson’s presentation of IN THE HEIGHTS is a must-see for every segment of our diverse community. This is storytelling at its best.

IN THE HEIGHTS is directed by Ariella Salinas Fiore; Philip McBride and Melodie S. Rivers are Co- Producers; Musical Director is Jenny Chaney; Choreographer is Leonel Ayala; Emily Ellis is Stage Manager, assisted by ASMs Andrew Chorbi and Emily OckoMichalak; Costume Designer is Samantha Jo Jaffray; Props are procured by Nicole German; Production Associate is Amanda Meade-Tatum; Lighting Designer is Antonio Cruz; Set Designer and Technical Director is William Wilday; Scenic Designer and Artist is Melodie S. Rivers

The show stars
Gabriel Ramirez (USNAVI)
Natalie Chavez (NINA ROSARIO) Samantha Barrios (CAMILA ROSARIO)

Adrian Ayala (KEVIN ROSARIO) Deonte Allen (BENNY)
Olivia Leyva (VANESSA)
Bianca Flores (ABUELA CLAUDIA) Eadric Einbinder (SONNY)

Joyce Blackmon (DANIELA)
Stephanie Jauregui (CARLA)
Jenna Smalls (GRAFITTI PETE)
Rubén Gabriel Hernández (PIRAGUA MAN) Michael Dumas (ENSEMBLE)

Sebastian Estrada (ENSEMBLE) Julian Hennech (ENSEMBLE)
Lauren Josephs (ENSEMBLE)
Caitlyn Rose Massey (ENSEMBLE) Yessenia Buezo Munoz (ENSEMBLE) Carla Romo (ENSEMBLE)

Ethan Trejo (ENSEMBLE)
Jorchual Gregory Vargas (ENSEMBLE) Cynthia Vassor (ENSEMBLE)
Javon Willis (ENSEMBLE)

IN THE HEIGHTS concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. Presented by Santa Monica’s Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., July 8 through July 30 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults $25, Seniors and Military $23, Students $20. Group rates are available — call the box office for details. Visit Click Here or call (310) 828-7519. Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater, with many excellent restaurants within walking distance.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Morgan-Wixson Theatre Y.E.S. Youth Theatre to Present CHARLOTTES WEB This Month Photo
Morgan-Wixson Theatre' Y.E.S. Youth Theatre to Present CHARLOTTE'S WEB This Month

The Y.E.S. program's young actors bring the beloved characters from this immortal children's classic to life - from Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher and Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; to Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other and Charlotte, who proves to be 'a true friend and a good writer.'

2
A RETROSPECTION Extends for Three Performances at the Hollywood Fringe Photo
A RETROSPECTION Extends for Three Performances at the Hollywood Fringe

Absurdist comedian, Claire Woolner brought her brand new incredibly absurd devised solo show “A Retrospection” to the Hollywood Fringe Festival and, against all odds, WON Top of the Fringe (as well as an Encore Producer's Award, Pick of the Fringe, and a nomination for Best Solo Performance).

3
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse

I was appalled to see a fantasy of homeless people and hourly workers city-wide joining together to seek revenge against the rich framed as an inevitable horror. When the throngs of impoverished storm the building toward the end of Act 1, it was uncomfortable to see the ticket holders around me squirm in fear.

4
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Hollywood Pantages This November Photo
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Hollywood Pantages This November

An all-new national tour is coming to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from November 2 – 3, 2023 which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage Aux Folles
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (8/10-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Hollywood Bowl (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
Hollywood Bowl (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Shook Up
One More Productions at The GEM Theatre (5/25-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: West L.A.
West Los Angeles College (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr. Yunioshi
Sierra Madre Playhouse (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You