IAMA Joins Forces With ScreenCraft To Present Third Annual 'Stage Play Writing Competition'

IAMA Theatre Company has joined forces with ScreenCraft to present the third annual Stage Play Writing Competition. IAMA co-artistic director Stefanie Black will join a jury of industry professionals to help choose the winning script, which will receive a $1,000.00 cash prize; be circulated to Screencraft's network of playwrights, theater companies, producers, literary managers, agents and award-winning writers; and be given a weeklong workshop, produced by IAMA and culminating in a reading before an audience of writers and entertainment industry professionals.

According to Black and her co-artistic director at IAMA, Katie Lowes , "It's an honor to partner with such an exciting new platform for emerging writers. IAMA has always been a home for developing new voices, and this latest partnership continues our mission by engaging in a strong intersection of the theater, film and television industries."

Hollywood has a long history of adapting plays and embracing playwriting talent. The Stage Play Writing Competition seeks to connect emerging talent with working industry professionals within ScreenCraft's thriving, world-wide community. Winning entries are chosen based on originality of story or concept; voice; characterization and dialogue; and production viability at a reasonable budget. Previous juries have included Pulitzer Prize-winners Nilo Cruz Donald Margulies and Stephen Adly Guirgis ; CAA agent Arya Naganeh; and award-winning playwright and screenwriter Chloe Hung.

