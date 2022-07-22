Holocaust Museum LA to Present TEICHOLZ HOLOCAUST REMBRANCE FILM SERIES: DOCUMENTARY FILMS in August

Holocaust Museum LA will present the "Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series: Documentary Films," a virtual series of three curated films and discussions, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Upon registration, participants will receive a link to watch the films in advance and then join via Zoom for live discussions with Tom Teicholz, an award-winning journalist, author and film historian, and guests specific to each film.

The series kicks off with the acclaimed "Speer Goes to Hollywood" (2020), a cautionary tale about high-ranking Nazi Albert Speer's 1971 attempt to whitewash his past with a Hollywood adaptation of his bestselling wartime memoir, "Inside the Third Reich." A winner of multiple awards, including Best Documentary at the Israeli Academy Awards, the film was hailed by the Los Angeles Times as a "vivid and vital film ... has much to say and says it well." The panel discussion will include one of the documentary's producers, Holocaust Museum LA board member Kelly Goldberg; Steve Ross, author and USC professor of history; and Marion and Myron Casden, director of the Casden Institute for the Study of the Jewish Role in American Life.

The Aug. 9 film, "Pizza in Auschwitz" (2008), is the story of Holocaust survivor Danny Chanoch, who endured five concentration camps and finally managed to convince his reluctant children to retrace his journey. The goal of the trip is to spend a night in Auschwitz in the same barracks where he once slept. The Jewish Chronicle called the film "a deeply poignant story about a different kind of Holocaust survival." Panelists will be announced shortly.

On Aug. 16, two short films, "One Survivor Remembers" (1995) and the West German "Ihr Zent Frei" ("You Are Free") (1983), will be featured. Gerda Weissmann's account of surviving the Holocaust, "One Survivor Remembers" won both an Oscar (Best Documentary, Short Subject) and an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special and was produced by HBO and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. In 2012 the film was selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, a registry reserved for films that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

"Ihr Zent Frei" was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary, Short Subject. The film highlights the accounts of five former U.S. serviceman and a survivor who share their personal stories of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps in 1945.

The panel will include "One Survivor Remembers" director Kary Antholis and renowned Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum.

The 2022 Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series is supported by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, The Rita and Leo Greenland Family Foundation, and The Davidson-Hooker Fund.

To register and for more information visit:

"Speer Goes to Hollywood": https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187445®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fholocaustmuseumla.org%2Fevent-details%2Fspeer-goes-to-hollywood-virtual-screening-and-panel-discussion?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Pizza in Auschwitz": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/pizza-in-auschwitz-virtual-screening-and-panel-discussion

"One Survivor Remembers" and "Ihr Zent Frei" ("You Are Free"): https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/one-survivor-remembers-virtual-screening-and-panel-discussion