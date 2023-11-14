Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Holocaust Museum LA to Present Screening of SIMONE: WOMAN OF THE CENTURY

Join in for this captivating and empowering film followed by a Q&A with lead actress Elsa Zylberstein.

Nov. 14, 2023

Holocaust Museum LA to Present Screening of SIMONE: WOMAN OF THE CENTURY

Holocaust Museum LA, with Samuel Goldwyn Films, presents a screening of "Simone: Woman of the Century," the true story of Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at AMC The Grove. Following the film there will be a Q&A with lead actress Elsa Zylberstein.

"Simone: Woman of the Century," a winner of two French Cesar Awards, explores Simone Veil's life story through the pivotal events of the twentieth century. Born in Nice, she was deported and survived internment in Auschwitz. She went on to become a French magistrate, health minister and the first female president of the European Parliament from 1979 to 1982. She was a champion of women's rights in France, particularly for the 1975 law that legalized abortion.

The film has been celebrated as "Captivating, profoundly moving and empowering. A protest against hate and intolerance. Elsa Zylberstein anchors the film in a genuinely heartfelt performance." Directed by Oliver Dahan ("La Vie En Rose," "Grace of Monaco"), the film is in French with English subtitles.

For more information, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/simone-woman-of-the-century


