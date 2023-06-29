Holocaust Museum LA Launches Teicholz Film Series, WOMEN IN THE HOLOCAUST

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Holocaust Museum LA Launches Teicholz Film Series, WOMEN IN THE HOLOCAUST

Holocaust Museum LA presents the Teicholz Film Series, "Women in the Holocaust," featuring two in-person screenings and three online events.

The live screenings at the Laemmle Royal will be followed by panel discussions, which will be livestreamed. The online events will feature advance access to view the films and live virtual discussions. Discussions are moderated by Tom Teicholz, an award-winning journalist and producer.

"Those Who Remained" (2019), Hungary's official Oscar submission for Best Foreign Film, will screen in person July 20. Called a "finely tuned post-Holocaust tale" by The Hollywood Reporter, "Those Who Remained" is the story of a 16-year-old girl and a middle-aged doctor who connect in Budapest after World War II, each mourning their families lost in concentration camps.

"Martha Liebermann: A Stolen Life" (2022) will screen in person July 27. The film is a dramatization of the true story of Martha Liebermann, the widow of world-famous painter Max Liebermann. Martha faces the decision of her life: whether to continue to try to obtain an exit permit from the Nazis in 1943 Berlin or flee to Switzerland with the help of a resistance group.

"Lost Transport" (2022) will screen in person Aug. 3. Set in spring 1945, a train deporting hundreds of Jewish prisoners gets stranded near a small German village occupied by the Red Army. A chance encounter between German girl Winnie, Dutch Jew Simone and Russian Vera leads to an unexpected friendship.

"Valiant Hearts" (2021) will screen in person Aug. 10. Starring award-winning actress Camille Cottin ("Call My Agent!"; "Killing Eve"; "Stillwater"), "Valiant Hearts" is the true story of resistance fighters who hide six Jewish children from the Nazis in France in 1942. The film has been called "bristling with suspense and deeply moving."

"White Bird," set for theatrical release Aug. 18, will have a special advance screening Aug. 17 at the Laemmle Royal. Starring Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson, "White Bird" is set in France in World War II and shows how one act of kindness can live forever. Based on best-selling author R.J. Palacio's book, "White Bird: A Wonder Story," the film was directed by Marc Forster ("World War Z"; "Finding Neverland"; "Monster's Ball").

For more information on the series visit:

"Those Who Remained": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/those-who-remained

"Martha Liebermann: A Stolen Life": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/martha-liebermann-a-stolen-life

"Lost Transport": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/lost-transport

"Valiant Hearts": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/valiant-hearts

"White Bird": https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/white-bird



