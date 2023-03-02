Hollywood Composers Create New Music For Silent Classics At SILENT FILMS LIVE III

Bandrika Studios and Biscetti Productions present Silent Films Live III hosted by Suzanne Lloyd, granddaughter of silent film star Harold Lloyd and under the baton of award-winning conductor Angel Velez (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Miss World 2022).

This star-studded event brings together highly-acclaimed Hollywood film, television and video game composers to reimagine new scores to classic silent films while raising money for Education Through Music - Los Angeles, an organization that supports 49 schools and over 21,000 students across Los Angeles County. Adding to the silent film era theme, the event will take place at Bandrika Studios, a space custom-built to showcase Hollywood's original 1,500 pipe Wurlitzer organ. The pipe organ dates back to 1928 when it resided on the Fox Studios lot and was used in classic scores including Journey to the Center of the Earth, Patton, The Sound of Music, many more.

Each evening of the two night event, April 14th and 15th, will feature the silent film concert at 8pm, with exclusive tickets available to attend a pre-concert interview moderated by host Suzanne Lloyd along with a post-concert reception. Additional limited tickets are available to tour Bandrika Studios and the famed Wurlitzer pipe organ. Original promotional art for Silent Films Live 3 and other items will be part of the silent auction each evening. Tickets available at www.SilentFilmsLive.com.

In addition to a special 100th anniversary presentation of Harold Lloyd's classic Safety Last!, the event will feature original compositions for the following silent films:

Robin Hood - original music by Emilie Bernstein (Landis: Just Watch Me, Prisoner of the Prophet)

Why Worry? - original music by Jeff Cardoni (Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Me Time)

Metropolis - original music by Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5, Thrive)

The Lost World - original music by Sherri Chung (Kung Fu, Riverdale)

Faust - original music by Chanda Dancy (Devotion, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody)

Sherlock Jr. - original music by Daniel Hart (Pete's Dragon, The Old Man and the Gun) & Natalie Holt (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Loki)

The Cure - original music by Arturo Sandoval (The Mule, Richard Jewel)

​

Proceeds from the event support ETM-LA's In-School Music Education Program, which provides comprehensive music education to at-risk schools in underserved communities across Los Angeles County.

ETM-LA addresses the need for increased resources in arts education through its mission to bring weekly, yearlong, comprehensive music education to every child in disadvantaged, at-risk schools. ETM-LA works with district administrators, school leaders and community members to build a culture that embraces music education for every child. In its 17th year, ETM-LA has grown from serving two (2) schools and 800 children to serving 49 schools and 21,000 students across Los Angeles County this 2022-2023 school year.