Hawaii's Andrew Molina to Hit the Stage Live in San Pedro

Andrew Molina is one of the up-and-coming crop of talented young ukulele virtuosos who is always trying to find a way to take the ukulele to the next level. His music can be described as a mix of Hawaiian, pop, rock and a little bit of jazz.

Molina lives in Maui, Hawaii and began playing the ukulele when he was 13 years old. Inspired by his mentor and good friend Jake Shimabukuro, Andrew put all of his time and effort into his ukulele, practicing tirelessly for hours on end.

"Andrew Molina is one of my favorite musicians. He works incredibly hard on his craft and approaches the ukulele in such a unique way" - Jake Shimabukuro

Molina's unique solo ukulele arrangements of hits like Aerosmith's "Dream On" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses alongside his own original instrumental compositions have earned each of his albums a Na Hoku Hanohano award nomination for "Ukulele Album of the Year" (Hawaii's version of the Grammy Awards). His love and passion for this simple but unique instrument really shows in his playing and songwriting skills.



"When I first started playing the ukulele, I started off on my grandma's vintage Kamaka concert ukulele from the 1960s. After a year of playing, my dad bought me a semi-custom Kamaka Tenor for my 14th birthday because he saw how serious I was. It's the same ukulele that I play today and that I use to record my albums," exclaims Molina.



Molina's electrifying performances have captivated audiences across the country and around the world, appearing in China, Europe, Tahiti and, of course, the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival.



