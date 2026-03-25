Harrison Ford, SCRUBS Stars Join Lineup for PALEYFEST LA 2026

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Additional talent and moderators have joined the lineup for PaleyFest LA, which celebrates creative excellence in television. The event takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles from Sunday, April 4 to Sunday April 12.

Emmy and Academy Award-nominated actor Harrison Ford (Dr. Paul Rhoades) will join the Shrinking event taking place on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 pm. Judy Reyes (Carla), John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Neil Flynn (the Janitor), and Emmy Award-nominee Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) will join the Scrubs event taking place on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm.

Joining this year’s PaleyFest LA as moderators will be Emmy Award-nominated actor Vanessa Bayer moderating Scrubs on April 11; Emmy Award-nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown moderating Pluribus on April 4; ABC7 Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter George Pennacchio moderating Charlie’s Angels 50th Anniversary on April 6; Glamour’s Senior West Coast Editor Jessica Radloff moderating Your Friends & Neighbors on April 11; The Ringer’s Cultural Critic & Podcaster Joanna Robinson moderating The Pitt on April 12; and People’s Editor at Large Janine Rubenstein moderating Emily in Paris on April 10.

Since its inception in 1984, PaleyFest LA has honored notables such as Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, among others, as well as the casts and creative teams from Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and countless more.

There are a limited number of tickets left for select programs. For tickets and more information, visit here.

PaleyFest LA 2026 Lineup and Participating Talent:

Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 pm – Pluribus (Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television

Big Screen Presentation of the Season One Finale by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Rhea Seehorn (Carol Sturka); Karolina Wydra (Zosia); Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos); Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté); Gordon Smith, Executive Producer & Writer; and Jenn Carroll, Co-Executive Producer & Writer

Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown, Emmy Award-nominated actor

Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:30 pm – Charlie’s Angels 50 th Anniversary Celebration (Original Network ABC and Sony Pictures Television

The Iconic Series and Its Legendary Stars Celebrate a TV Milestone!

Featuring: Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd

Moderated by George Pennacchio, ABC7 Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm – Shrinking (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television)

Screening of the Season 3 Finale & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Bill Lawrence, Co-Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer; Jason Segel, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, (Jimmy); Harrison Ford (Dr. Paul Rhoades); Jessica Williams (Gaby); Michael Urie (Brian); Luke Tennie (Sean); Christa Miller (Liz); Lukita Maxwell (Alice); and Ted McGinley (Derek)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm – Nobody Wants This (Netflix and 20 th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Kristen Bell, Executive Producer (Joanne); Adam Brody (Noah); Justine Lupe (Morgan); Timothy Simons (Sasha); Jackie Tohn (Esther); Erin Foster, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer; Jenni Konner, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer; and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Co-showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 pm – Emily in Paris (Netflix and Paramount Television Studios)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Darren Star, Creator, Executive Producer & Writer; Andrew Fleming, Executive Producer & Director; Lily Collins, Producer (Emily Cooper); Ashley Park (Mindy); Lucas Bravo (Gabriel); Samuel Arnold (Julien); Bruno Gouery (Luc); and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Moderated by Janine Rubenstein, Editor at Large, People

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm – Scrubs (ABC and 20 th Television, a Disney company)

Big Screen Presentation of an Episode Selected by the Producers & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Zach Braff, Executive Producer (Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian); Donald Faison, Executive Producer (Dr. Christopher Turk); Sarah Chalke, Executive Producer (Dr. Elliot Reid); Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa); John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox); Neil Flynn (the Janitor); Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan); and Bill Lawrence, Executive Producer

Moderated by Vanessa Bayer, Emmy Award-nominated actor

Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:00 pm – Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV and Apple Studios)

Big Screen Preview of a New Episode & Conversation with the Creatives and Stars!

Featuring: Jon Hamm Executive Producer (Andrew “Coop” Cooper); Amanda Peet (Mel Cooper); Olivia Munn (Samantha Levitt); and Jonathan Tropper, Creator, Showrunner, Writer, Director, & Executive Producer

Moderated by Jessica Radloff, Senior West Coast Editor, Glamour

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 7:00 pm – The Pitt (HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television)

Celebrating This Year’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award–Winner for Best Drama Series!

Preview Screening and Conversation.

Featuring: R. Scott Gemmill, Executive Producer; Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael Robinavitch); Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans); Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan); Taylor Dearden (Dr. King); Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi); and Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Abbot)

Moderated by Joanna Robinson, Cultural Critic & Podcaster, The Ringer

Photo Credit: Apple