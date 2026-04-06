Photos: PaleyFest LA 2026 Kicks Off with Apple TV PLURIBUS Panel

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Paley Center for Media kicked off PaleyFest LA 2026 with Apple TV’s “Pluribus” Opening Night at the Dolby Theatre, launching the festival with an evening of red carpet arrivals, an exclusive screening, and a conversation. Check out photos from the event below.

The event brought together stars Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and Samba Schutte, alongside executive producer and writer Gordon Smith and co-executive producer and writer Jenn Carroll, with Yvette Nicole Brown moderating.

Fans joined the presentation for a special look at the series, followed by a discussion with the cast and creative team, who shared behind-the-scenes insights, character perspectives, and the creative vision driving the series.

The conversation concluded with Brown asking for a tease of Season 2, with co-executive producers Smith and Carroll sharing, “We’re in the writers’ room, we’re having a great time. We really want you guys to love it. We hope to be back in production before the end of the year.” Season one of the hit series is now streaming on Apple TV.

PaleyFest brings audiences together with the television creatives at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for exclusive screenings and cast conversations that illuminate the creative process behind some of television's biggest shows. The 2026 event takes place from Sunday, April 4 to Sunday, April 12. Check out the lineup here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Center for Media