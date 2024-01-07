Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month

On Jan. 13, 2024, Guild Opera Company is presenting a 5 Tenors Concert to highlight the magnificence of the tenor voice and its capabilities. Featuring the up-and-coming young tenor stars Dongwhi Baek, Elias Berezin, Chris Hunter, Felipe Prado, and Emesh Wijewardena.

The tenors will be joined by renowned pianist Robert Chauls in a program that includes beloved classics such as "O sole mio", "Nessun dorma" and "Ah! Mes Amis" as well as other favorite arias, duets, and ensembles.

Tenor Dongwhi Baek, who recently appeared as Gheraldo in Gianni Schicchi with San Diego Opera, has sung with Pacific Symphony, Boston Pop Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, and continues to perform at a number of music venues including the Del Mar International Composers Symposium, Opera San Luis Obispo, Pacific Chorale, Long Beach Camerata Singers, and LA Chamber Choir.

Elias Berezin's recent operatic performances include Eisenstein and Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus with Pacific Lyric Association and appeared as a young artist with the Boston Wagner Institute. He has sung with Landmark Opera, Guild Opera Company, Independent Opera Company, UCR Arts, Synchromy at Pasadena's Boston Court Theater, Music at Westwood, the Palisades Symphony, Verdi Chorus, and is a recipient of grant support from Opera Buffs, and was a finalist in the Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition.

Chris Hunter recently performed in Ragtime with The Boston POPS and has performed with Boston U Opera Institute, Salastina, Pacific Opera Project, UCSB, LA Opera Connects, Guild Opera Company, 5 Star Theatricals, 3D Theatricals, MTW, San Diego Musical Theatre, and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Felipe Prado, from Chile, has been part of several opera productions in Southern California and most recently sang the roles of El Remendado in Carmen, Aldeano in El ultimo sueño de Frida y Diego and, The Prince of Persia in Turandot with San Diego Opera. Other companies include Pacific Lyric Association, Lyric Opera of Orange County, Guild Opera Company, La Opera de Tijuana, Pacific Palisades Symphony, and California Philharmonic Orchestra.

Emesh Wijewardena, from Sri Lanka, was recently featured as Tamino Die Zauberflöte at Cal State University, Northridge and has participated in the South Africa International Opera Singing Masterclass and Competition in Cape Town and the Mediterranean Opera Festival in Sicily. He won the All Island Competition in the Sri Lanka Festival for the Performing Arts, was awarded a full-ride scholarship for the Opera Studio of the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and most recently achieved the Runners-up award in the Palm Springs Opera Competition.

PROGRAM INFORMATION:

Saturday January 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM

River of the Valley Church

22103 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park, CA 91303

Tickets:

$30 General

$25 Senior & Student Discount

Children 12 & under free