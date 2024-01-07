Guild Opera Company to Present 5 TENORS In Concert This Month

The concert features the up-and-coming young tenor stars Dongwhi Baek, Elias Berezin, Chris Hunter, Felipe Prado, and Emesh Wijewardena.
POPULAR
On Jan. 13, 2024, Guild Opera Company is presenting a 5 Tenors Concert to highlight the magnificence of the tenor voice and its capabilities. Featuring the up-and-coming young tenor stars Dongwhi Baek, Elias Berezin, Chris Hunter, Felipe Prado, and Emesh Wijewardena.
The tenors will be joined by renowned pianist Robert Chauls in a program that includes beloved classics such as "O sole mio", "Nessun dorma" and "Ah! Mes Amis" as well as other favorite arias, duets, and ensembles.
Tenor Dongwhi Baek, who recently appeared as Gheraldo in Gianni Schicchi with San Diego Opera, has sung with Pacific Symphony, Boston Pop Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony, and continues to perform at a number of music venues including the Del Mar International Composers Symposium, Opera San Luis Obispo, Pacific Chorale, Long Beach Camerata Singers, and LA Chamber Choir.
Elias Berezin's recent operatic performances include Eisenstein and Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus with Pacific Lyric Association and appeared as a young artist with the Boston Wagner Institute. He has sung with Landmark Opera, Guild Opera Company, Independent Opera Company, UCR Arts, Synchromy at Pasadena's Boston Court Theater, Music at Westwood, the Palisades Symphony, Verdi Chorus, and is a recipient of grant support from Opera Buffs, and was a finalist in the Redlands Bowl Young Artist Competition.
Chris Hunter recently performed in Ragtime with The Boston POPS and has performed with Boston U Opera Institute, Salastina, Pacific Opera Project, UCSB, LA Opera Connects, Guild Opera Company, 5 Star Theatricals, 3D Theatricals, MTW, San Diego Musical Theatre, and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.
Felipe Prado, from Chile, has been part of several opera productions in Southern California and most recently sang the roles of El Remendado in Carmen, Aldeano in El ultimo sueño de Frida y Diego and, The Prince of Persia in Turandot with San Diego Opera. Other companies include Pacific Lyric Association, Lyric Opera of Orange County, Guild Opera Company, La Opera de Tijuana, Pacific Palisades Symphony, and California Philharmonic Orchestra.
Emesh Wijewardena, from Sri Lanka, was recently featured as Tamino Die Zauberflöte at Cal State University, Northridge and has participated in the South Africa International Opera Singing Masterclass and Competition in Cape Town and the Mediterranean Opera Festival in Sicily. He won the All Island Competition in the Sri Lanka Festival for the Performing Arts, was awarded a full-ride scholarship for the Opera Studio of the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and most recently achieved the Runners-up award in the Palm Springs Opera Competition.
Saturday January 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM
River of the Valley Church
22103 Vanowen Street
Canoga Park, CA 91303
Tickets:
$30 General
$25 Senior & Student Discount
Children 12 & under free
Videos
|A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (1/13-1/13)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
|Leo Kottke
Smothers Theatre (2/08-2/08)
|John Tesh: Big Band Live
Smothers Theatre (2/03-2/03)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/09-2/09)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
|Green Umbrella Series: Last Days
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
|RISK! Live in LA
The Lyric Hyperion (1/16-1/16)
|Young Concert Artists on Tour
Smothers Theatre (1/21-1/21)
|The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You