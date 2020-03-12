Groundlings Theatre Cancels Performances In Response To COVID-19

Following the advice of local health officials, Los Angeles' famed improv and sketch comedy theatre The Groundlings has announced that effective today they will be cancelling all shows currently scheduled through March 31, 2020.

Individuals that have purchased tickets for upcoming performances can request a refund or reschedule by contacting the box office at 323-937-4747.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel our shows through the end of the month," said Groundlings Theatre and School Managing Director Heather de Michele. "The health and well-being of our performers and patron community always come first. We will look forward to seeing everyone back at The Groundlings Theatre very soon."

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or status updates, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747 or social media @thegroundlings.





